Bybit Launches mETH Boosted Yield Campaign With Fixed 3% Bonus APR on On-Chain Earn

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of a new mETH Boosted Yield Campaign on Bybit On-Chain Earn in partnership with Mantle and mETH Protocol, offering a fixed 3 percent Bonus APR on eligible newly minted mETH during the event period in conjunction with the rollout of the mETH Buffer Pool Upgrade.

The limited-time campaign runs from Dec. 16, 2025, at 00:00 UTC through Feb. 15, 2026, at 23:59 UTC and marks a significant development in liquid staking offerings on the Bybit platform. Through the upgraded Buffer Pool architecture, mETH now targets redemption times of approximately 24 hours, positioning the asset as a faster, more flexible Ethereum-native yield instrument.

The initiative reflects Bybit's continued expansion of its On-Chain Earn suite and its strategic collaboration with mETH Protocol. Users can stake ETH to mint mETH directly through the Bybit platform without the need for external wallets, cross-chain transfers, or manual delegation processes.

During the event period, participants receive a fixed 3 percent Bonus APR on all new mETH minted via Bybit On Chain Earn (on top of the standard Staking APR). The campaign also introduces faster liquidity through the Buffer Pool mechanism, which is designed to significantly reduce redemption timelines compared with traditional Ethereum unstaking periods that can range from several days to weeks.

mETH is the receipt token issued for ETH staked via mETH Protocol, part of the Mantle Liquid Staking Program. It is a value-accruing asset designed to deliver one of the higher sustainable staking yields in the market. The newly upgraded Buffer Pool integrates a dynamic liquidity model supported by Aave, enabling near-immediate withdrawals under normal liquidity conditions.

Bybit users benefit from enhanced liquidity access, an exclusive yield subsidy during the campaign period, and full collateral utility. mETH is supported as a collateral asset within Bybit Unified Trading Accounts, allowing eligible users to maintain trading activity while earning staking rewards.

Eligibility calculations are based on hourly balance snapshots, with each user's daily eligible mETH amount determined by the lowest recorded balance within a 24-hour period. Participation includes Main Accounts and Subaccounts such as Funding, Trading Bot, and Unified Trading Accounts, while certain uses of mETH, including assets borrowed or pledged within Crypto Loans or held in Copy Trading Pro Subaccounts, are excluded. Bonus rewards are distributed daily to users' Funding Accounts.

The mETH Boosted Yield Campaign underscores Bybit's focus on improving capital efficiency and liquidity for Ethereum staking participants while expanding access to institutional-grade on-chain yield solutions through a centralized platform.

