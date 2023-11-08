VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce the appointment of Sebastian Gawenda as its new options business leader, marking a significant stride in fortifying Bybit's position as a leader in the crypto options market. Indeed, Bybit pioneered the first USDC-settled options contracts for BTC and ETH in 2022.

Sebastian is a seasoned professional with a rich background in institutional sales, having previously led the Institutional Sales teams for Crypto.com's spot and derivatives exchanges.

Bybit Welcomes Sebastian Gawenda as Options Business Leader

Before his tenure at Crypto.com, Sebastian was instrumental in steering the Institutional Relationships and Solutions division for the EMEA region at Kraken. His extensive experience in traditional finance, coupled with a decade-long career as an algorithmic equity-options trader, equips him with a unique blend of skills and insights.

Sebastian's technical acumen and deep understanding of both traditional and crypto-native industries position him perfectly to bridge these two worlds, bringing a fresh perspective and innovative strategies to Bybit's options trading.

"There's an incredible need in the market for USDC-settled options paired with access to a thriving spot and derivatives market," said Sebastian. "I see this from my conversations with institutions all the way to small individual traders. That's why I'm so excited to join Bybit, there's already a thriving spot and derivatives market, unified trading account, technology, and this incredible team — it's a winning combination!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Sebastian to the Bybit family," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "His expertise and track record in institutional sales and options trading make him an invaluable addition to our team. With Sebastian at the helm of our Options division, we are confident in our ability to offer enhanced trading to institutional clients moving forward."

