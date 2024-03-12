Bybit Web3 Partners with Kamino Finance to Open up Access to Solana Ecosystem and dAPPs

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a strategic move that furthers its Web3 vision of an open, simple, and equitable future, Bybit Web3 proudly announces its partnership with Kamino Finance, one of the Solana's (SOL) fastest-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Bybit Web3 is committed to fostering a decentralized ecosystem characterized by accessibility and collaboration. In line with this vision, this partnership with Kamino Finance marks a step towards opening up opportunities for Bybit Web3 users to explore and participate in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem.

Bybit users will gain access to Kamino Finance, one of Solana's premier DeFi applications, renowned for its liquidity, leverage, and lending services. With over $800 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) and surpassing $5 billion in trading volume since its inception in 2022, Kamino Finance stands as a cornerstone of the DeFi landscape on Solana.

An Opportunity to Access $KMNO

This partnership unlocks access for Bybit Web3 users to Kamino tokens ($KMNO) before their public launch through the Solana Fiesta campaign hosted by Bybit's Airdrop Arcade. Notably, Kamino stands the sole participating DApp yet to launch its token, making this a unique opportunity for Solana Fiesta participants to win $KMNO tokens when the Token Generation Event (TGE) occurs.

"We are delighted to join forces with Kamino Finance, a true trailblazer in the DeFi arena," remarked Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. " Bybit Web3 is dedicated to providing users with access to cutting-edge DeFi products and services, and Kamino Finance perfectly aligns with this vision. We believe this partnership will play a pivotal role in further revolutionizing traditional finance and empowering users to engage in the future of DeFi."

"Bybit Web3 is at the forefront of making DeFi accessible to a wider audience within the Web3 community," said Marky, Co-lead of Kamino Finance. "This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for our supporters to connect and explore the innovative features Kamino has to offer. This aligns perfectly with our mission of prioritizing user experience and fostering a thriving DeFi ecosystem."

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 800,000 wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit