DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce users can now unlock a personalized annual recap of their trading journey on Bybit as 2025 draws to a close. The feature highlights personal trading patterns, pivotal moments, and performance insights from a year that has once again demonstrated crypto's capacity for both challenge and opportunity.

2025 in Review: Celebrating Each Trader's Unique Journey on Bybit

From now until January 15, 2026, Bybit users can revisit their trading journey on Bybit and share their achievements on social media for an opportunity to win rewards. To qualify for a chance to win up to 100 MNT, eligible Bybit users may sign in to access their personalized 2025 Recap, generate a unique poster, and share it on social media.

Winners will be randomly selected from successful participants on a first-come, first-served basis. 100 MNT will be automatically credited to the winners' accounts.

Trading the Long Arc

The crypto landscape this year has been characterized by cycles of optimism and caution, hype and consolidation. For traders everywhere, looking back at 2025 can be an teaching moment of discipline and resilience in wealth building. Each Bybit user's annual recap serves as an invitation to reflect on decisions made, lessons learned, and the evolution of individual approaches to a maturing asset class.

Supporting every user's personal journey and diverse trading strategies, Bybit's focus remains on providing dependable infrastructure: consistent liquidity, robust security architecture, and analytical tools that support independent decision-making. As 2026 signals new cycles, Bybit remains committed to building a powerful platform to help users navigate the markets on their own terms.

Terms and conditions apply. To see the eligibility criteria and other requirements, users may visit: Your 2025 Recap is ready: Surpassing cycles, charting what's next

