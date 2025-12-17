Bybit VIP Exclusive: a Chance to WinMNT, USDT Airdrops and TradingView Subscriptions from 500,000 USDT Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to unveil an exclusive rewards program for its VIP traders, offering a total prize pool of 500,000 USDT giving away MNT (Mantle), USDT airdrops, and premium TradingView subscriptions.

Celebrating some of the most consistent crypto traders, Bybit recognizes the dedication and trading discipline of its VIPs as the crypto community faces shifting market sentiment and conditions. From now until December 28, the exclusive event offers a chance for all Bybit VIPs to win from the half a million USDT prize pool.

The tiered structure ensures every single Bybit VIP can take part:

Instant Rewards: All VIP members receive one complimentary spin upon registration; no trading required Performance-Based Bonuses: Eligible VIP traders can earn up to 24 additional spins through qualifying spot and derivatives trades

The Grand 500,000 USDT Prize Pool:

200,000 USDT in airdrops, with individual prizes up to 10,000 USDT per VIP

in airdrops, with individual prizes per VIP 200,000 USDT equivalent in MNT airdrops

equivalent in MNT airdrops Three-month TradingView premium subscriptions (Ultimate, Premium, or Plus tiers) valued up to $719.85

TradingView subscriptions deliver professional-grade charting tools, real-time alerts, and comprehensive market insights that empower traders to navigate any market condition with confidence. As a trusted solution used by traders worldwide, TradingView makes an invaluable resource for Bybit users looking to elevate their digital asset trading strategies.

Registration is required. New users who achieve VIP status during the event period also qualify for the instant spin reward. Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: VIP exclusive: A reward for your resilience - 500,000 USDT in MNT, USDT & TradingView gifts!

