DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to extend its USD1 Hold & Earn event into its second month. From June 18 to July 17, 2026, eligible Bybit users who hold USD1 will continue to accrue WLFI rewards daily on qualified holdings.

Bybit USD1 Hold & Earn Campaign Enters Second Month With 40 Million WLFI in Rewards and Double-Digit APR

The second month of USD1 Hold & Earn offers a total reward pool of 40,000,000 WLFI and continues to give users a simple way to earn by holding, without staking, lock-up periods, or manual subscriptions. Balancing flexibility and user benefits, eligible users holding consistent USD1 balances on Bybit can unlock exclusive rewards in WLFI.

To participate, eligible Bybit users may simply hold USD1 in their Bybit account during the event period to qualify for daily WLFI rewards from the total prize pool. No staking or lock-up periods required. An hourly snapshot of USD1 balances will be taken throughout the day.

Bybit's USD1 Hold & Earn also continues the USD1 Holder Leaderboard, which updates daily to feature the Top 50 USD1 holders on Bybit by effective holdings. Users can track their performance daily to verify their leaderboard positions.

USD1 is a USD-backed stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, fully collateralized by short-term U.S. Treasury securities and cash equivalents, with the goal of maintaining a stable 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar.

The daily rewards distributed to eligible USD1 holders on Bybit will receive WLFI, the governance token of World Liberty Financial, a DeFi protocol built to broaden access to decentralized financial services.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility, potential restrictions, calculation methods, and other participation rules, users may visit: Earn WLFI by Holding USD1

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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