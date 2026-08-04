Bybit.eu Expands European Offering as Bybit Payments GmbH Secures Electronic Money Institution Licence

The licence will support regulated e-money and payment services on the Bybit.eu platform, alongside the crypto-asset services.

VIENNA, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit.eu today announced that Bybit Payments GmbH has been granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence by Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA).

Bybit Payments GmbH will provide regulated e-money and payment services through the Bybit.eu platform. Crypto-asset services on the same platform are provided separately by Bybit EU GmbH, an Austrian crypto-asset service provider authorised under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) since May 2025.

To comply with regulatory requirements, the two Austrian entities have distinct regulatory permissions and responsibilities. Bybit EU GmbH holds the MiCAR authorisation for crypto-asset services, while Bybit Payments GmbH holds the EMI licence for electronic money and payment services. Their services will be brought together through the Bybit.eu platform to support a more integrated experience for customers in Europe.

"Europe is setting the global benchmark for how digital assets and financial services can evolve together under clear regulation," said Georg Harer, Managing director at Bybit EU GmbH and Bybit Payments GmbH.

"The EMI licence granted to Bybit Payments GmbH is an important milestone in our long-term commitment to Europe. Together with the MiCAR authorisation held by Bybit EU GmbH, it creates complementary regulatory foundations for connecting crypto-assets, payments and everyday financial services through the Bybit.eu platform."

The EMI licence provides Bybit Payments GmbH with the regulatory basis for future payment capabilities, which may include person-to-person payments, e-money services, Strong Customer Authentication, open-banking functionality, merchant payment solutions and future card initiatives, as these services are introduced in accordance with applicable requirements.

"This licence enables Bybit Payments GmbH to build regulated payment capabilities that complement the crypto-asset services offered by Bybit EU GmbH. Maintaining a clear distinction between the two regulated entities is fundamental. Each entity will provide services within its own permissions, while customers will be able to access those services through the Bybit.eu platform."said Bernhard Krick, Managing director at Bybit Payments GmbH.

The EMI licence will also support Bybit Payments GmbH in developing strategic relationships with financial institutions, payment providers and enterprise partners, while reducing reliance on third-party payment infrastructure over time.

Further information, including concrete product launch dates and details of the Europe-wide rollout, will be communicated in the near future.

#BybitEU | #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit EU

Bybit.eu is the European platform through which services are made available by separately regulated Bybit entities.

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian crypto-asset service provider authorised under MiCAR. It provides crypto-asset services to customers across the European Economic Area, except Malta, through the Bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorised to provide:

custody and administration of crypto -assets on behalf of clients;

-assets on behalf of clients; exchange of crypto -assets for funds;

-assets for funds; exchange of crypto -assets for other crypto -assets;

-assets for other -assets; placing of crypto -assets; and

-assets; and transfer services for crypto -assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH does not operate a trading platform for crypto-assets and does not provide investment advice.

Bybit Payments GmbH is an Austrian electronic money institution authorised by the FMA. It will provide regulated e-money and payment services through the Bybit.eu platform as those services are introduced.

The services of Bybit EU GmbH and Bybit Payments GmbH are subject to their respective regulatory permissions, applicable terms and conditions, and availability in the relevant jurisdiction.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Website: www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions.

SOURCE Bybit