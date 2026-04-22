DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch the USD1 Trading Campaign Series, introducing new USD1 trading pairs, zero-fee trading pairs, and 10,000,000 WLFI in rewards across three prize pools.

Bybit USD1 Ecosystem Carnival: Three New Trading Pairs, Three Winning Tracks

With three new USD1-quoted trading pairs and counting, Bybit continues to enhance trading experience for its diverse user base. From April 22 to May 22, 2026, successful participants of Bybit's exclusive USD1-themed events can divide up three generous prize pools, with opportunities to win up to 15,000 WFLI per user.

New USD1 Trading Pairs

New USD1 trading pairs are coming to Bybit Spot. USD1 has been supported on Bybit across USD1/USDT and MNT/USD1 pairs. The additions mark a significant expansion of Bybit's stablecoin infrastructure, introducing three new USD1-quoted trading pairs:

BTC/USD1

ETH /USD1

USDC/USD1

To mark the launch of new trading pairs, Bybit Spot is waiving platform fees for USD1/USDT and USDC/USD1 pairs for a limited time only.

More USD1-quoted trading pairs are on the road map for Bybit traders, reflecting broader market demand for diversified stablecoin rails and alternative settlement mechanisms.

Trading with USD1 on Bybit: Three Ways to Earn Rewards

As Bybit continues to expand its USD1 ecosystem, Bybit users stand to make their trading experience more rewarding by taking advantage of three limited-time events:

USD1 Spot Token Splash: From April 22 to May 6, 2026, traders can unlock a 6,000,000 WLFI prize pool by trading eligible USD1 spot pairs. Rewards are based on trading volume, starting with a minimum of 500 USDT, for a chance to win up to 15,000 WLFI in rewards per user. MNT/USD1, BTC/USD1 and ETH /USD1 pairs are eligible for this prize pool. USD1 Alpha Token Splash: From April 22 to May 6, 2026, 1,000,000 WLFI in rewards are up for grabs for USD1 traders on Bybit Alpha. Participation starts at 500 USDT in minimum trading volume with rewards capped at 12,000 WLFI per participant. USD1 supported on the Mantle chain is eligible for this prize pool. USD1 Puzzle Hunt: From May 6 to 22, 2026, the Bybit exclusive USD1 Puzzle Hunt introduces a gamified layer with 3,000,000 WLFI available. Upon signing up, users can accumulate puzzle pieces through a variety of activities, including daily check-ins and trading, deposit and trading tasks, successful referrals, extra missions, teaming up with friends, or simply exploring Bybit's AI-powered research tool TradeGPT and social media engagements. The adventure culminates in a lucky draw offering up to 3 guaranteed-win opportunities for participants with 3 consecutive puzzle pieces, and a grand prize of 2,000 WLFI for the first 500 participants to complete the entire puzzle. MNT/USD1, BTC/USD1 and ETH /USD1 pairs are eligible for this prize pool.

Registration is required and terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: USD1 Ecosystem Carnival Begins - Share 10,000,000 WLFI Rewards

As the broader stablecoin ecosystems evolve, traders and market markets are increasingly looking for more entry points into new markets. Bybit is committed to diversifying its offerings and expanding access to emerging opportunities for its global trading community.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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