Bybit executive shares vision for regulation, tokenisation and institutional trust at LEAP East 2026

DUBAI, UAE, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- As digital assets move beyond early adoption and into the portfolios of global financial institutions, the defining question is no longer whether blockchain technology works, but whether institutions can trust the infrastructure behind it.

That was the central message delivered by Yoyee Wang, Global Head of TradFi and Real-World Assets (RWA) at Bybit, during a featured panel discussion at LEAP East 2026, where policymakers, financial institutions and technology leaders explored how trust is becoming the foundation of next-generation financial systems.

Bybit's Yoyee Wang: Trust Will Define the Next Era of Institutional Digital Asset Adoption

Speaking on the panel, "Trust Is the New Infrastructure: Security, Identity, Fraud & Regulation at Scale," Yoyee outlined why regulation, client-first product design and practical real-world applications are becoming the key drivers of institutional adoption.

"Institutional adoption has never been about chasing the highest returns," said Yoyee. "For professional investors, trust begins with capital preservation, regulatory certainty and infrastructure they can rely on. When those foundations are in place, innovation becomes far easier to embrace."

Drawing on Bybit's experience serving institutional clients globally, Yoyee observed that regulation has evolved from being viewed primarily as a compliance obligation into a strategic differentiator.

She noted that regulatory clarity provides confidence for existing clients to deepen their participation in digital assets while also encouraging new institutions to begin exploring the asset class. As more major jurisdictions establish clear frameworks, institutions are increasingly willing to allocate portions of their portfolios to digital assets, expanding participation across the broader ecosystem.

"Trust is built over time," Yoyee explained. "Institutions don't suddenly move significant capital into a new asset class. They start with measured allocations, validate the infrastructure, and gradually increase exposure as confidence grows. That's how every financial market matures."

The discussion also explored the rapid emergence of tokenised real-world assets (RWAs) and the convergence between traditional finance and blockchain-based markets.

According to Yoyee, the industry's role is not to persuade institutions to adopt blockchain, but to ensure the right infrastructure is ready when they decide the time is right.

"At Bybit, we see ourselves as infrastructure builders," Yoyee said. "Our responsibility is to understand what institutional clients are trying to achieve and provide solutions that address those needs while maintaining the standards of security, governance and operational resilience they expect."

Rather than focusing solely on yield opportunities, Yoyee highlighted that many traditional financial institutions prioritise protecting principal while seeking operational efficiencies. This shift is shaping how digital asset platforms design products for institutional investors.

She pointed to tokenised money market funds as one example where blockchain technology can enhance existing financial products by enabling clients holding on-chain assets such as stablecoins to access returns traditionally available in conventional financial markets, while maintaining flexibility over how they allocate capital.

"Technology should expand choice, not replace it," Yoyee said. "Tokenisation gives institutions additional options to manage liquidity and capital more efficiently. Whether they adopt those solutions is ultimately their decision. Our role is to provide secure, trusted access when they're ready."

Throughout the discussion, Yoyee emphasised that successful institutional adoption depends on understanding clients' underlying objectives rather than simply introducing new technology.

As digital assets become increasingly integrated into mainstream finance, she argued that long-term success will belong to platforms capable of combining regulatory excellence, trusted infrastructure and deep collaboration with financial institutions.

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