Bybit Upgrades Popular Wednesday Airdrop With Dual Prize Pools

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to unveil its Wednesday Airdrop upgrades, introducing a dual prize pool structure that expands earning opportunities for both new and existing users. Through the enhancement, Bybit's flagship Wednesday Airdrop takes a step forward in crafting a rewarding crypto journey for the community.

Doubling the fun: two ways to win at Bybit Wednesday Airdrop

The evergreen initiative exclusive on Bybit, has been reimagined with two distinct reward mechanisms: Lucky Draw and Share Reward:

Lucky Draw: featuring a three-stage progression system, the weekly Lucky Draw accommodates traders at different experience levels. Eligible participants earn entries with guaranteed rewards by completing designated deposit and trading missions across the Basic, Advanced, and Premium stages.



The beginner-friendly Basic stage welcomes all eligible registered users by default. As traders progress to the Advanced and Premium stages, they unlock access to higher-value rewards with specific trading volume requirements.

Share Reward: The new Share Reward pool introduces a points-based system where users accumulate points through task completion. Qualified participants who reach the minimum points threshold may share in the reward pool, with individual allocations calculated according to final point tallies following each round's conclusion.

The refreshed Wednesday Airdrop represents Bybit's commitment to creating value-driven engagement opportunities for traders of all levels, rewarding consistency, community efforts, and the shared passion for the digital asset class.

Users can turn Wednesday Airdrop into a weekly ritual by subscribing to the series at Wednesday Airdrop . Once subscribed, users will receive notifications when new rounds launch.

Wednesday Airdrop takes place every week on Bybit featuring different trending token prizes each time. Lucky Draw prizes are distributed on a first-come, first served basis. Eligibility requirements and terms and conditions apply.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

