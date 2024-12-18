DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is scaling up its Trading Bot's capacity to meet rising customer demands amidst the surging crypto trading volumes. Increasing grid limits for all users of its Trading Bot , Bybit aspires to empower traders to realize higher trading potentials and achieve strategic goals with its advanced tool.

Bybit Upgrades its Trading Bot to Support Smarter Automatic Trading Strategies

The Bybit Trading Bot offers much needed flexibility and precision in a heated market, and comes with additional perks for VIPs. As traders race to ride the bull run in recent weeks, the uplift in grid trading capabilities stands to enhance the Trading Bot experience for all users:

Higher grid limits for all users : Grid limits get a significant boost across the board: non-VIP traders enjoy a 44% increase for Spot Grid Bot and a remarkable 127% increase for Futures Grid Bot.

: Grid limits get a significant boost across the board: non-VIP traders enjoy a increase for Spot Grid Bot and a remarkable increase for Futures Grid Bot. VIP exclusives: VIP users are entitled to next-level privileges — with Spot grid limits increasing by up to 110% and Futures grid limits up to 83% more compared to non-VIPs.

BTC reached a new milestone in 2024, breaking its all-time-high and crossing the $100,000 threshold in the latest rally. With the surge of capital inflows in recent weeks, interest and activity levels in the overall crypto markets continue to be on the rise.

"I'm thrilled to introduce the premium features for our Trading Bot users. The enhancements offer an advanced, denser grid count, specifically tailored to maximize arbitrage potential in volatile market conditions," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products at Bybit. "This benefits all users and provides additional room for potential gains for VIP users. With more grid intervals, VIP users have greater agility to capitalize on even minor price movements, turning fluctuations into consistent opportunities. This added advantage not only enhances trading efficiency but also aligns with our commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge tools for smarter and more profitable trades on Bybit."

Bybit Trading Bot Experience

Bybit's Trading Bot is an automated tool that helps users power up their grid trading strategy for active traders. Designed to capitalize on market volatility, traders can entrust executions with Bybit Trading Bot by setting a series of buy and sell orders within a predefined price range.

A well-configured bot empowers users to capitalize on price fluctuations with minimal manual effort, enhancing both consistency and efficiency for avid crypto investors. Especially effective in sideways or volatile markets, the tool can be set up to ensure grid profits exceed trading fees under normal conditions. With options to copy strategies from expert traders or share your own, the bot caters to both beginners and experienced traders, facilitating flawless strategy execution in automatic trading across Bybit's Spot and Futures markets.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

