DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in partnership with Mantle and Cian, announces the launch of Mantle Vault on Bybit On-Chain Earn today, a stablecoin on-chain yield asset management product offering competitive APR, lower risk and highly flexible access through market-neutral strategies. Mantle Vault will become part of Bybit's On-Chain Earn suite.

Bybit Unveils Mantle Vault: Yield-Bearing, Flexible, and Built for Scalable Stablecoin Returns

Mantle Vault is designed to optimize APR performance across market cycles powered by on-chain yield opportunities, targeting consistent performance even in volatility. Built for long-term stability, it combines institutional-grade DeFi infrastructure, flexible liquidity, and ease of access.

Bybit complements this integration by acting as the global access and distribution layer, allowing millions of users to enter Mantle's onchain economy through a familiar interface while benefiting from fully onchain execution. The addition of Mantle's latest flagship on-chain yield product aligns with Bybit Earn's vision to provide a pioneering product suite that helps users capture market opportunities in the fast-moving world of digital assets.

Mantle Network provides the scalable infrastructure required for these automated strategies, supporting fast settlement, low fees, and seamless integration across the broader ecosystem. CIAN specializes in developing and operating structured onchain yield products, abstracting complex DeFi strategies into simple, user-friendly vaults. By deploying natively on Mantle, CIAN enables stablecoin yield strategies to operate with greater efficiency, transparency, and composability within Mantle's low-cost, high-performance execution environment.

"Mantle Vault represents a new era of accessible DeFi yield. This product delivers competitive, market-neutral returns with the flexibility users demand regardless of market conditions. It's institutional-grade infrastructure made simple for everyone," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products and Wealth Management at Bybit.

"This partnership demonstrates how Mantle serves as the execution and distribution layer for scalable onchain yield," said Emily, Key Advisor at Mantle. "By abstracting complexity and delivering institutional-grade strategies through familiar access points, Mantle Vault brings structured DeFi yield closer to mainstream adoption."

How It Works

Mantle Vault deploys user assets into audited, scalable DeFi protocols such as Aave V3, operating across both Ethereum Mainnet and the Mantle network. Yield is generated through stablecoin lending interest, staking rewards, and protocol incentives, which are all automatically compounded and managed through Cian's on-chain execution infrastructure.

Key Features

Stable Yield Across Market Cycles : Targeting up to 5–10% APR in bear markets; up to 10-25% in bull markets

: Targeting up to 5–10% APR in bear markets; up to 10-25% in bull markets Market-Neutral Risk Management : Structured strategies built to mitigate drastic price volatility

: Structured strategies built to mitigate drastic price volatility Flexible Liquidity : Deposit or request withdrawal anytime

: Deposit or request withdrawal anytime Low Entry Threshold: Starting from as little as 10 USDT or USDC

Mantle Vault sets a new standard for stablecoin asset management on Bybit On-Chain Earn, offering professionally structured DeFi yield that is simple, flexible, and built for scalability all in one platform.

