Bybit Unveils Its Web3 Vision: Pioneering Simplicity, Openness, and Equality in the Decentralized Ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, today unveiled its forward-thinking Web3 vision on its 5th anniversary, aimed at creating a decentralized ecosystem that is Simpler, Open, and Equal for all.

"Our Web3 vision is an extension of our promise to be the Crypto Ark, safeguarding user assets and seamlessly integrating them into the world of crypto. We want to help bridge more users from Web2 into Web3, by building a decentralized ecosystem that's simpler, open and equal for all," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Bybit's Web3 Mission and Values: Openness Redefined

At the core of Bybit's Web3 vision lies a commitment to openness. Bybit aims to be open to all builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space. This translates into a commitment to collaboration, exploration and innovation with our community and partners to build an environment where blockchain technology empowers everyone equally.

Bybit's goal is to connect and open up currently segregated walled systems into an unified experience that connects users seamlessly across various Web3 ecosystems, platforms and services.

Unlocking the Promise of Web3

Bybit's strategic approach to achieving its Web3 vision is multifaceted, encompassing infrastructure, application, ecosystem and user engagement initiatives:

Opening Up and Simplifying Access to Web3 Bybit Web3 will introduce multi-wallet integration, seamlessly blending ease with advanced technology, empowering users to manage both custodial wallet and MPC wallets for various uses. Users can easily access dApps , NFT marketplaces, and the entire spectrum of Web3 features and services directly from the Bybit Wallet. This streamlined approach allows users to conveniently manage their DeFi portfolios, encompassing buying, selling, trading, swapping, and staking DeFi assets, all within a few clicks on a single platform.

Deepening Ecosystem Partnerships, Equalising Access to Opportunities Building upon a successful 2023 marked by empowering partners to embrace the Web3 space, such as the Oracle Red Bull Racing Velocity series, Bybit will continue to upgrade its Web3 infrastructure, foster more partnerships with prominent blockchain ecosystems and projects, including the launch of its revamped NFT marketplace. Users can expect a more diverse and dynamic marketplace, a broader range of curated digital assets, and increased liquidity, all of which will facilitate easier participation in the opportunities within the DeFi and NFT space. Brands and businesses seeking to transition into or harness the Web3 space can look forward to enhanced support, such as tailored programmes and collaborative initiatives, empowering them to harness opportunities presented by the evolving decentralized landscape.

Bringing Simplicity, Enjoyment, and Rewards to Web3 Bybit is dedicated to injecting fun and rewards into the open exploration of Web3 for all users and partners, cultivating a more inclusive and participatory experience in the decentralized realm. The community can anticipate more support, incentives and initiatives empowering them to develop their research, analysis, and investment skills, as well as to build and expand the Crypto Ark and Bybit Web3 ecosystem together.



"In a world where division prevails, we aim to build an ecosystem that breaks down barriers and enables equal opportunities for everyone," adds Ben.

"This unwavering commitment aligns with Bybit's broader vision to democratize access to the transformative power of Web3, ensuring that its benefits extend far beyond the realms of technology and finance."

#Bybit #TheCryptoArk #BybitWeb3

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit

For further information: