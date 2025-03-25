Bybit Unveils Equity Trailing Stop For Enhanced Risk Management and Profit Protection

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the launch of Equity Trailing Stop , designed to empower traders with smarter risk control and profit protection. This intelligent tool allows users to trade with greater discipline by automating exit strategies, minimizing the potential risk of emotional pitfalls of trading.

The Equity Trailing Stop feature is available for Copy Trading Classic and is compatible with Spot Grid, Futures Grid, and Futures Combo bots, making it a versatile addition to any trading toolkit on Bybit's one-stop trading platform.

In Copy Trading Classic, Bybit's Equity Trailing Stop feature automatically adjusts exit points based on equity, providing protection from potential losses and effortlessly locking in profits. For Trading Bots, it recalibrates exit points to secure earnings, featuring customizable trailing parameters that align with various trading strategies.

Key Benefits:

Automated Risk Management: Once configurated, the feature intelligently adjusts exit points based on real-time market conditions, liberating traders from the stress of constant monitoring 24/7 markets.

Seamless Integration: This tool can be easily incorporated into Copy Trading and Trading Bots on Bybit, enhancing overall trading efficiency and risk management.

24/7 Trading Vigilance: With high precision execution, traders can closely monitor sharp price fluctuations and establish exact take-profit and stop-loss parameters, such as retracement rates, to protect their gains and streamline risk control.

With high precision execution, traders can closely monitor price fluctuations and establish exact take-profit and stop-loss parameters, such as retracement rates, to protect their gains and streamline risk control. Enhanced Control Over Profits and Losses: The feature allows traders to time profit-taking or minimizing losses at optimal moments, effectively mitigating retracement risks while maximizing long-term portfolio growth potential.

"The Equity Trailing Stop is a diligent and powerful co-pilot for traders who use automation and algorithm trading as part of their strategies. The new tool simplifies risk management, allowing Bybit users to stay disciplined and focused on their trading goals. This addition to our trading suite is part of our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the trading experience," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

To activate the feature, traders can set an Equity Trailing Stop percentage ranging from 5% to 99% when configuring Copy Trading parameters or creating a bot. This protective feature monitors positions and, once triggered, automatically closes any active Copy Trading positions or terminates running bots to help manage risk exposure. The Equity Trailing Stop operates by calculating exit equity through continuous updates based on the highest recorded equity in an account, ensuring the ability to capitalize on market movements while safeguarding investments.

Users may find out more at: Introducing Equity Trailing Stop: Smarter Risk Control & Profit Protection .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

