Bybit Unleashes 'Wish Upon a Bitcoin' Campaign: The Golden Door to Your Greatest Wish

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest "Wish Upon a Bitcoin" campaign. With optimism swirling around more crypto-related ETFs, the highly anticipated Bitcoin Halving, and the Federal Reserve's pivotal interest rate decisions, Bybit aims to unlock financial dreams for everyone in the beginning of 2024. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket, "Wish Upon a Bitcoin" is designed to make everyone have a chance to own the new "digital gold" – Bitcoin.

At Bybit, our mission extends beyond being a leading cryptocurrency exchange. We want to change lives for the better, and it became clear that people are carrying aspirations and dreams for the year ahead. Bybit aspires to be the gateway for individuals to access these life-changing opportunities.

How to Join "Wish Upon a Bitcoin"

"Wish Upon a Bitcoin" provides exclusive avenues for participants to fulfill their aspirations in the crypto universe. Participating in this campaign is simple and rewarding. Users can not only earn small rewards through completing straightforward tasks but also stand a chance to win incredible rewards, up to five Bitcoin.

As an additional thrill for participants, Bybit introduces a Bitcoin prize pool. Users can unlock more BTC prizes by achieving higher total trading volumes. The prize pool is set to go up to 5 BTC, presenting an exciting opportunity for participants to maximize their rewards and enhance their crypto journey.

"Bybit has always been about more than just trading. 'Wish Upon a Bitcoin' reflects our commitment of #TheCryptoArk to being a force for positive change in the lives of our users. We want to be the bridge that turns dreams into reality, especially in the ever-evolving world of crypto. This campaign will help our users unlock the doors to financial opportunities and fulfilling aspirations," added Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

