DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to enhance access to opportunities in traditional markets for Bybit TradFi users with a new benefit: between now and October 11, 2025, eligible users can now buy and sell select stock CFDs and indices with zero trading fees .

For a limited time only, Bybit TradFi users can capitalize on the dynamic global equities markets at no transaction cost by trading the following indices and stock CFDs:

Bybit TradFi Waives Fees on Stock CFDs and Index Trading

Indices: CHINA50, CHINAH, HK50, HKTECH, TWINDEX

Stock CFDs: All stock CFDs including trending crypto -themed tickers such as CRCL, COIN, MSTR, BMNR, SBET, and global tech leaders NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, GOOG, and INTC

The event coincides with significant movements and undercurrents in global markets, as investors worldwide become increasingly attuned to the dynamics and macro factors driving equity performance. On September 4, 2025, the S&P 500 posted another closing record high, with analysts further adjusting forecasts towards bullish territories.

Since its official launch in June, 2025, Bybit TradFi has been dedicated to removing legacy barriers to entry to global markets for Web3-native investors, mirroring users' growing awareness of the importance of portfolio diversification.

With top-of-the-range liquidity, robust infrastructure, user-friendliness, and now with no trading fees, Bybit TradFi redefines accessibility with over 100 popular trading pairs, featuring the world's five largest markets: Gold, Indices, Commodities, Forex, and Stocks CFDs — all directly tradeable on the Bybit app on any supported device.

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital Limited licensed in Mauritius (Registration number: 200907). Crypto trading involves risks to invested capital, traders may refer to the Bybit Risk Disclosure before proceeding. Creating a Bybit TradFi account is simple: Bybit TradFi: How to trade gold, stocks, FX & more on the Bybit App .

No registration required, terms and conditions apply. For more information on the event and restrictions, users may visit: Limited-time offer: Trade stocks and indices with 0 fees on Bybit TradFi

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

