Bybit Top Choice for Institutions with New Dynamic Delta Hedging

DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Dynamic Delta Hedging (DDH). This cutting-edge risk management tool empowers institutions and professional traders, enabling them to navigate market volatility with precision.

Dynamic Delta Hedging offers automated adjustments that recalibrate the delta of traders' portfolios every six seconds. This ensures that investments are continuously aligned with the traders' risk tolerance and market movements, shielding against sudden market movements.

"Bybit's Dynamic Delta Hedging is a boon for our institutional clients," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "DDH allows them to stay ahead of market trends, minimize risk, and enhance profitability with an ease never before seen in the crypto space."

DDH functions by automatically executing buy or sell orders for Perpetual contracts at the market price on behalf of the trader. This seamless integration of technology and trading strategy ensures the delta of their Options contract remains precisely within the desired range, responding to market trends in real-time.

Benefits of Dynamic Delta Hedging:

Automated Adjustments: DDH adjusts the delta of your portfolio every six seconds

Risk Mitigation: DDH significantly reduces exposure to market volatility.

Enhanced Profit Potential: With the ability to capitalize on market trends promptly, DDH opens the door to improved profitability for traders.

The Dynamic Delta Hedging launch comes hot on the heels of Bybit's recent launch of Solana (SOL) options, making the exchange one of only two venues to host this product, allowing traders to better manage their SOL positions.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

