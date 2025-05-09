Bybit Surpasses 70 Million Users, Reinforces Commitment to Transparency and Institutional Growth

DUBAI, UAE, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced it has surpassed 70 million registered users, a milestone that highlights the platform's sustained global growth and deepening trust among both retail and institutional clients. This achievement underscores Bybit's robust market presence and its steadfast commitment to security, compliance, and product innovation.

"Reaching 70 million users is more than a number—it's a testament to the trust our global community places in us," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are doubling down on compliance, institutional-grade infrastructure, and user-centric innovation to ensure everyone—from first-time traders to global institutions—can access the future of finance with confidence."

Strengthening Global Compliance and Regulatory Engagement

Bybit continues to expand its global compliance framework, working closely with regulators around the world. Most recently, Bybit held strategic discussions with Vietnam's Ministry of Finance, contributing to the country's regulatory sandbox initiative by sharing expertise in KYC, AML, and international best practices.

Bybit has also made key progress in major jurisdictions, including the United Arab Emirates, further demonstrating its commitment to regulatory alignment and operational transparency.

Accelerating Institutional Growth

Bybit is seeing rapid growth among institutional clients, driven by high-performance trading infrastructure, advanced risk controls, and strategic partnerships. The integration with Zodia Custody—a leading provider of institutional-grade custody and off-venue settlement solutions—reflects Bybit's ongoing efforts to meet the needs of sophisticated investors with robust, compliant offerings.

Pioneering Web3 Integration and Real-World Utility

Bybit continues to lead in practical Web3 innovation. The Bybit Card , now used by nearly 2 million people, enables everyday crypto spending, while Bybit Pay streamlines on-chain and off-chain transactions for both users and merchants.

In line with its user-first philosophy, Bybit is also leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance trading, research, and support services. CryptoLens, an in-house AI analytics tool, offers users deep insights into token fundamentals, community activity, social trends, and tokenomics—even for projects not listed on the platform. TradeGPT, an AI agent trained on Bybit's proprietary data, delivers rapid price action summaries and technical analysis, helping traders make smarter decisions. Complementing these innovations, an AI Support Agent enhances customer service by improving response efficiency and user experience across the platform.

Bridging Traditional Finance and the Future of Digital Assets

Bybit remains committed to its role as #TheCryptoArk—a safe, trusted bridge from traditional finance into the world of Web3. Through intuitive products, regulatory collaboration, and cutting-edge technology, Bybit empowers users of all levels to navigate and thrive in the digital asset ecosystem.

"We're building the infrastructure for the next era of finance," Ben added. "By championing regulation, professionalism, and a relentless user-first approach, we're shaping a safer, more inclusive, and more empowering financial future for all."

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

