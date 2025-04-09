Bybit supports the 2025 SuiHub-AUS Blockathon for UAE Students

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will be actively supporting the SuiHub-AUS program in launching the Blockathon 2025: AI for Decentralized Autonomy - a nationwide hackathon designed to empower students to lead the next wave of AI and blockchain innovation through Agent2Agent technologies. Additional ecosystem partners include Ghaf Capital.

Applications are now open to all full-time university students across the UAE, offering a unique opportunity to explore how AI-powered Agent2Agent transactions can enable seamless, autonomous interactions within decentralized systems and real-world environments.

The initiative features two expert-led workshops, technical mentoring, and culminates in a live pitch competition at Basecamp Dubai. Participants will gain hands-on experience in blockchain development, go-to-market strategies, and direct access to industry leaders and tools shaping the future of Web3.

Teams will compete to build creative, original solutions. All registered participants will attend a series of workshops, with top shortlisted teams advancing to deliver final pitches at Sui Basecamp.

Hackathon Schedule:

April 11, 2025 : Workshop 1 – Introduction to the Move Language

: Workshop 1 – April 16, 2025 : Workshop 2 – Go-to-Market Strategy

: Workshop 2 – April 17, 2025 : Hackathon Kick-off

: Hackathon Kick-off May 2, 2025 : Final Demo Day ( 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM )

Participants will benefit from:

Internship opportunities at Bybit, SuiHub, and Ghaf Capital

Mentorship and technical support

Access to SuiHub blockchain tools and developer infrastructure

Exposure to VC and startup ecosystems in the UAE

"Bybit is proud to stand at the intersection of education, innovation, and real-world application," said Michelle D, UAE Country Manager at Bybit. "We believe Blockathon 2025 is a powerful platform to empower young minds and accelerate the adoption of AI and blockchain across the UAE."

"The 2025 Blockathon marks a pivotal step in preparing the next generation for the era of decentralized autonomy. In collaboration with SuiHub, and with Bybit and Ghaf Labs as ecosystem partners, AUS is proud to create a launchpad where students gain hands-on experience in AI and blockchain innovation that truly matters," commented Dr. Imran Zualkernan, Professor and Head of Computer Science and Engineering at the AUS.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About SuiHub

SuiHub is a premier blockchain innovation hub specializing in ecosystem development and offering both acceleration and youth programs. Powered by the SUI Network, SuiHub offers cutting-edge resources and expertise to enable startups and enterprises to harness the full potential of blockchain technology. With a global footprint and a deep commitment to fostering innovation, SuiHub bridges the gap between visionary ideas and real-world impact.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit the website .

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

