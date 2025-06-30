Bybit's Bridge to Wall Street Gets Wider with xStocks Tokenized Equities

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the listing of xStocks—a series of tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs—on its Spot platform. This move marks a major milestone in Bybit's mission to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance, offering users unprecedented access to global financial markets through blockchain technology.

The listing is made possible through a partnership with Backed, the Swiss-based issuer of tokenized financial instruments. xStocks, launched by Backed in May 2025, represents over 60 U.S.-listed equities and ETFs—including Apple, Tesla, NVIDIA, and SPY—tokenized and pegged 1:1 to their real-world counterparts. These assets are freely transferable and compatible with both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Solana (SPL), ensuring wide accessibility across centralized exchanges, DeFi protocols, and now, the trusted Bybit ecosystem.

"At Bybit, we're committed to bringing the best of both traditional and digital finance to our global community," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit. "By listing tokenized equities and ETFs, we're not just adding new products—we're empowering our users with greater choice, deeper flexibility, and more control, all within the secure and seamless Bybit experience. xStocks was the clear choice to help us deliver this unparalleled access."

This listing follows the recent launch of Bybit TradFi, a unified trading interface that enables users to trade gold, forex, stock CFDs, indices, and commodities directly from the Bybit app. Together, Bybit TradFi and xStocks offer a varied and powerful toolkit to serve different trading preferences—from short-term speculation on global macro trends to long-term portfolio diversification via tokenized assets.

"We're excited to welcome Bybit to the xStocks Alliance," said Adam Levi, co-founder of Backed. "This integration puts tokenized equities into the hands of millions of new users and is a significant step toward building a more open and connected financial system. Bybit's leadership in the exchange space makes them an ideal partner as we scale xStocks access globally."

Unlocking a New Era of Market Access

With xStocks now live on Bybit, users can:

Trade tokenized stocks and ETFs directly on the Bybit Spot platform

Enjoy fractional ownership, lowering barriers to entry

Benefit from on-chain liquidity and global accessibility

Tap into 24/7 trading, unbound by traditional market hours

Access on-chain liquidity, bridging CeFi and DeFi

Diversify portfolios with exposure to real-world assets

"With the launch of Bybit TradFi, we're equipping our users with the tools they need to unlock value from traditional markets—without ever leaving the crypto ecosystem," added Emily. "Our partnership with xStocks strengthens our resolve to deliver more inclusive, borderless, and flexible financial access."

As the crypto space evolves, Bybit remains at the forefront—connecting users not only to the future of finance, but also to the enduring opportunities of Wall Street, reimagined on-chain.

The service will be available to selected Bybit users in the coming weeks.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

SOURCE Bybit