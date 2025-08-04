DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced an exclusive livestream keynote featuring co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou, set to define the next chapter of the crypto evolution with game-changing reveals about Bybit's new moves.

Bybit’s Ben Zhou Invites Community to Rewrite Their Own Success in Mid-Year Keynote Livestream

Titled " Keynote with Ben: Reshaping what's next, Bit by Bit ," the livestream will reflect on Bybit's eventful first half of 2025, reinforce the exchange's commitment to becoming a standard-bearer in safety and innovation, and offer a chance for Ben to answer some of the burning questions on everyone's mind: how Bybit managed to not just survive but thrive through challenges, and how the power of the community could come together to reshape the digital asset class.

Livestream Details

Date and Time : 8:00 AM UTC on August 6, 2025

: on Registration: Keynote with Ben: Reshaping what's next, Bit by Bit

With crypto at potentially its most crucial juncture, strategic vision will set industry leaders apart from followers. The keynote will cover history made and in-the-making by Bybit: highlighting several firsts in crypto achieved in 2025, and exciting upcoming revamps and launches. The reveals include high-stakes initiatives that encapsulate Bybit's vision for a blockchain-enabled future that benefits all, where everyone will get to rewrite the rules of success and reshape the standards of the industry.

Agenda

From regulatory to product breakthroughs, Bybit's 2025 milestones transcended borders and redefined the CeDeFi experience

transcended borders and redefined the CeDeFi experience Ecosystem growth across verticals and geographies, achieving major milestones with industry-first Spot innovations, crypto 's first and only wealth management solution of its kind, realigning synergy between Bybit Card and Bybit Pay, and the establishment of the EU headquarters

across verticals and geographies, achieving major milestones with industry-first Spot innovations, 's first and only wealth management solution of its kind, realigning synergy between Bybit Card and Bybit Pay, and the establishment of the EU headquarters Connecting with Bybit offline : throughout the summer, Bybit will be on the road from Europe to Asia , celebrating the Bybit community around the world and honouring changemakers in crypto and blockchain at CCCC Lisbon and BGAwards @ UNDP

: throughout the summer, Bybit will be on the road from to , celebrating the Bybit community around the world and honouring changemakers in and blockchain at CCCC Lisbon and BGAwards @ UNDP Tech meets purpose: Ben's personal insights on the industry, what drives Bybit forward, and how blockchain technology could create real-world impact

Before and throughout the livestream, viewers can also engage with Bybit and share their questions to Ben to win from the 9,000 USDT prize pool. From now until the end of the event on August 6, 2025, a comprehensive rewards program offers five interactive ways for users and fans in anticipation of the livestream.

Terms and conditions apply. Interested participants may visit Bybit for more information.

