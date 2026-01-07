DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, revealed the 2025 annual performance of Bybit Private Wealth Management (PWM), reporting a top fund return of 20.30% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) driven by its flagship high-yield USDT-based strategies. The results reflected a growing trend among high-net-worth investors seeking diversified, stable, and risk-managed returns over volatile directional bets.

Bybit PWM 2025 Performance: Disciplined Strategy Through Uncertainty

USDT STRATEGY From Trading to Wealth Preservation: Bybit Private Wealth Management Highlights 2025 Performance and New Year Outlook

Despite significant cryptocurrency market volatility in 2025, Bybit PWM 's diversified approach delivered consistent results across multiple strategy types throughout 2025:

Top-performing fund: 20.30% APR (USDT-based high-yield strategy)

20.30% APR (USDT-based high-yield strategy) USDT-based strategies: Average APR of 9.61%

Average APR of 9.61% BTC-based strategies: Average APR of 4.54%

From the "High-Rate Plateau" to the Return of Liquidity

The Bybit PWM Annual Letter also put into perspective the challenging macroeconomic framework that defined 2025. Key market dynamics that shaped the year included sustained central bank restrictiveness, fluctuating regulatory developments, and selective institutional adoption that favored established protocols and yield-generating strategies with a proven track record.

Despite the headwinds, Bybit PWM's Delta Neutral Arbitrage Strategy proved particularly resilient, demonstrating strong counter-cyclical characteristics during severe market drawdowns.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate a potential shift in market conditions, signaling a transition that could catalyze improved liquidity conditions across both traditional and digital asset markets in 2026. Increased institutional adoption, enhanced regulatory clarity in key jurisdictions, and crypto-linked financial product innovations are on the cards for 2026.

"As we enter 2026, we're positioning client portfolios to benefit from an anticipated return of market liquidity," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products & Wealth Management at Bybit. "The disciplined approach that served our clients well during 2025's challenging environment positions us to capture upside as macro conditions potentially improve."

About Bybit Private Wealth Management

Bybit PWM provides wealth builders with exclusive, customized solutions, delivering:

Bespoke investment strategies tailored to client risk profiles and objectives

Professional asset allocation and active risk management

Access to curated private funds and institutional-grade infrastructure

Dedicated relationship management and market expertise

Bybit PWM combines deep cryptomarket knowledge with sophisticated portfolio management expertise to help clients grow, preserve, and diversify digital wealth across market cycles. Qualified investors interested in exploring Bybit Private Wealth Management services may visit: Bybit Private Wealth Management

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

