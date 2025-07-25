Bybit's $1M EthicHub Investment shifts 100 tons of LATAM coffee to higher-value markets

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is reporting significant progress in its strategic partnership with EthicHub , a project supported by Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) , focused on improving financial inclusion and market access for small holder coffee farmers.

From left: Gabriela Chang Valdovinos and Jori Armbruster, co-founders of EthicHub, spoke with Ben Zhou, CEO and co-founder of Bybit.

During ETHCC week in Paris, Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit met with EthicHub co-founders Jori Armbruster and Gabriela Chang Valdovinos to review the impact of Bybit's $1 million liquidity investment, announced earlier this year. The collaboration aims to empower rural communities through decentralized finance and sustainable trade opportunities.

Driving Growth Through Blockchain Solutions

Bybit's $1 million liquidity investment is already fueling measurable results. To date, EthicHub has facilitated more than $5 million in loans across its network, maintaining a default rate below 3 percent, fully covered to protect lenders. The platform has also enabled the sale of over 300 tons of coffee, generating more than $2 million in revenue, and directly supporting more than 10.000 coffee farmers in LATAM.

So far, 40 percent of Bybit's investment has been deployed in two high-impact projects:

Cosechando Riqueza ( Chiapas, Mexico ): supported 25 families cultivating 70 hectares of high-quality coffee, promoting agroforestry in regions historically affected by violence.

supported 25 families cultivating 70 hectares of high-quality coffee, promoting agroforestry in regions historically affected by violence. Costal Campesino (Cauca and Nariño, Colombia ): helped 22 families producing "Café de Paz," or Peace Coffee — a sustainable alternative for former guerrilla fighters transitioning from coca cultivation to coffee farming.

Coffees from these projects are expected to reach European markets starting in August, with a projected increase in sales beginning in September. Shipments of these coffees to Europe are scheduled to begin in August, with sales projected to reach approximately $1.3 million in the months ahead.

"EthicHub's model is a powerful example of how blockchain technology can create real economic opportunities and resilience for farming communities that have long been underserved," said Freya Chen, Executive Director at the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA). "The results we're seeing — millions in loans, strong repayment rates, and growing coffee sales — prove that decentralized finance can deliver measurable benefits on the ground."

