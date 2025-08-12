DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the trading competition of the year, Bybit's flagship World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025 is kicking off on August 12, 2025 at 10AM UTC.

Bybit Reshapes WSOT 2025 with 10 Million USDT Prize Pool, Zero Barriers to Entry

As the world's longest-running crypto trading competition, WSOT enters a pivotal year to rewrite and reshape crypto trading in its 2025 edition. Manifesting the vision to transform crypto into a more inclusive, engaging, and fairer space, WSOT 2025 marks a significant evolution in competitive crypto trading with zero equity requirements at the registration stage.

With the sector reinventing itself with CEX and DEX innovation, and renewed synergy with traditional finance (TradFi), WSOT 2025 expands its global arena to help traders capture on-chain opportunities and explore tokenized TradFi offerings. The latest additions, compounded by the network effect through Bybit's ecosystem partners, allows competitive traders of all specialities to truly shine.

Breaking from tradition, WSOT 2025 removes all financial prerequisites for participation at the sign-up stage while maintaining the platform's commitment to rewarding skill, strategy, and leadership. Any eligible trader who completes KYC verification can now register for WSOT, democratizing access to what has become the crypto industry's most prestigious trading competition.

WSOT 2025: Rewriting Rules for Fairer Play

WSOT 2025 is refreshed with Bybit's mission to rewrite and reshape, supported by a network of partners from the non-profit sector, the blockchain and crypto ecosystem, and financial services providers, including EthicHub, the Blockchain for Good Alliance, SoSoValue, SUI, CryptoBanter, Chart Champions, Dusty BC, Michael Devlin, among others.

The format of the games has evolved in parallel, now boasting a total of 10 million USDT in prizes. In addition to the main tournament, side competitions such as the pregame—WSOT Trader's Camp, and WSOT On-Chain Trader House—a DEX competition co-hosted by Bybit Web3 and Byreal, offer alternative access to separate prize pools and bonuses.

WSOT 2025's tiered and weighted system ensures fair competition by allowing traders to compete within their own weight class—from Beginner ($100) to Heavyweight ($10,000)—with dedicated prize pools for each division.

The Main Competition takes place from August 27, 10AM UTC to September 15, 10AM UTC and features four rewards categories with a 8 million USDT prize pool:

Global Squad PnL% : 3.6M USDT in prizes with the highest-ranking leaders of the top 40 squads claiming 20% of the squad prize pool

: USDT in prizes with the highest-ranking leaders of the top 40 squads claiming 20% of the squad prize pool Global individual profit : 1.2M USDT in prizes with leaderboard ranked according to "weights" from beginner to heavyweight.

: USDT in prizes with leaderboard ranked according to "weights" from beginner to heavyweight. Regional trading volume : 2.44M USDT with a total of nine regions are set for WSOT 2025, ranked by the sum of trading volume of participants under each region

: USDT with a total of nine regions are set for WSOT 2025, ranked by the sum of trading volume of participants under each region Individual daily PnL%: Daily fixed prize pool of 40,000 USDT for 19 days for the top 100 winners

The diverse rewards tracks provide participants with more ways to win: from leaderboards, awards for squad and individual performance, to localized livestream giveaways, the entire WSOT community, regardless of trading volume, can share in the passion for crypto in WSOT 2025.

Key Dates

Early Registration: Aug 12 , 10AM UTC , 2025 - Aug 18 , 10AM UTC

, , 2025 - , General Registration: Aug 18 , 10AM UTC - Aug 27, 2025 , 10AM UTC

, - , Late Registration: Aug 27, 2025 , 10AM UTC - Sep 6, 2025 , 10AM UTC

"WSOT 2025 represents our vision of truly inclusive and engaging competitive trading," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO at Bybit. "We welcome traders at every level to prove their mettle on the world's largest crypto trading stage. As long as you love crypto, WSOT is your place to be."

Restrictions and user requirements apply. For the full sets of rules and terms and conditions, users may visit: WSOT 2025 or learn more about the competition here.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#WSOT2025

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit