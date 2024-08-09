Bybit Report: Crypto Market Rollercoaster - Did the Worst Sell-Off Already Happen?

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, in partnership with BlockScholes, is pleased to release its latest Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report - Option Volatility Shows Worst Time Might Be Over.

The report unveils a complex interplay of macroeconomic factors and market sentiment that shaped the recent crypto landscape. As the dust settles on a week of heightened volatility, triggered by the unexpected nonfarm payroll figures, the report offers crucial insights into the market's behavior.

While the crypto market has historically mirrored broader economic trends, this latest downturn presents a nuanced picture. Unlike previous sell-offs characterized by forced liquidations and extreme volatility, the recent decline appears more contained.

Key Findings:

ETH Futures Hold Strong: Despite a surge in trading volume, ETH futures open interest remained remarkably stable, suggesting a more cautious approach from futures traders.

Futures Hold Strong: Despite a surge in trading volume, futures open interest remained remarkably stable, suggesting a more cautious approach from futures traders. Perpetual Contracts Take the Hit: The sharp decline in open interest for both BTC and ETH perpetual contracts underscores the impact of leveraged long positions on the sell-off.

perpetual contracts underscores the impact of leveraged long positions on the sell-off. ETH Underperforms: ETH 's more pronounced price drop compared to BTC, even after the launch of ETH Spot ETFs, raises questions about the market's perception of the ETF's impact.

Underperforms: 's more pronounced price drop compared to BTC, even after the launch of Spot ETFs, raises questions about the market's perception of the ETF's impact. Options Market Optimism: The disparity between realized and implied volatility indicates that options traders are not anticipating a prolonged period of heightened volatility.

These findings suggest that while the crypto market remains susceptible to macroeconomic shocks, its resilience may be improving. However, as the report emphasizes, the situation is fluid, and investors should closely monitor market developments.

