Bybit Private Wealth Management's Top Performing Fund Delivered 12.66% APR in May

In the month of May 2025, Bybit PWM amassed over $150 million worth of assets under management (AUM), with client subscriptions up by 77%, the update revealed. Targeting the crowded space of high-net-worth clients and professional investors, the note-worthy monthly gains in volume and subscriptions to the service demonstrate Bybit PWM's unique value-generation strategy, specializing in highly customized wealth solutions and curated private funds.

The May newsletter also highlighted fund performance and strategic analysis. The best-performing fund delivered 12.66% APR in May, with positive returns across all fund selections. With over $150 million under management, Bybit PWM's USDT strategy dominated 69% of the total AUM. Benchmarked against BTC strategy and options-linked strategy, the USDT strategy leads the pack with 8.41% average returns over a 30-day period.

"The demand for bespoke solutions has been on the rise, and May proved to be a record-breaking month in client subscriptions," said Jerry Li, Head of Financial Products & Wealth Management at Bybit. "Bybit PWM combines deep analysis, technical expertise, and agility to deliver returns—for example, extracting value through execution of USDT funding rate strategies."

Launched in December 2024, Bybit PWM offers an alternative for wealth builders who value strategy over tactics, helping them build portfolios that can stand the test of time. Crafted and tracked by a team of experts with extensive experience in asset management, risk management, and crypto and blockchain expertise, Bybit PWM products are designed to help customers lock in value while navigating the fast-moving world of digital assets.

For details of Bybit PWM's May performance, users may visit: Bybit Private Wealth Management: May 2025 Newsletter

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

