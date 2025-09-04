DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a new partnership between Bybit Pay and SettlePay , a comprehensive payment gateway for businesses worldwide.

The strategic channel partnership opens up new dimensions for Bybit Pay to meet global businesses' fiat and crypto payment needs with SettlePay's compliant and scalable solutions. SettlePay supports over 150 payment methods and is trusted by hundreds of merchants in over 50 countries for its robust payment rails and anti-fraud protection.

Bybit Pay Expands Global Access in Strategic Channel Partnership with SettlePay

With the new alliance, crypto payments are faster, smoother, and ever more ready-for-business. Thousands of merchants can now activate Bybit Pay directly through SettlePay's infrastructure, and benefit from localized and streamlined onboarding and payout flows in each region. This unlocks access to Bybit Pay for potentially all merchants on the SettlePay network.

For small businesses with international ambition, whether they are an e-commerce company or offering cross-border services, the integrated solution will connect them to customers beyond their local markets as well as digital asset holders. Built for real-world use cases and local operational needs, Bybit Pay and SettlePay bring together the best crypto and payment infrastructure has to offer.

"Bybit Pay is scaling our capabilities and network one node at a time to better serve merchants and payers by bridging all eligible payment methods. We are pleased to join forces with SettlePay to broaden our network and meet the real-world demands of our community," Sophie Chen, Head of Marketing, Payment Business Unit at Bybit.

"This partnership goes far beyond plug-and-play. It's about creating a frictionless, high-conversion experience for merchants and their users. Bybit Pay is a game-changer, and we're proud to bring it to our ecosystem with custom-fit integrations, local payout rails, and direct access to high-growth regions. Together, we're enabling global businesses to scale faster with crypto-powered infrastructure that's built for real-world commerce," said Igor Bokiy, CEO of SettlePay.



Bybit Pay currently serves global users who have successfully completed Identity Verification on Bybit. Users from Service Restricted Countries or local Bybit entities are not currently supported. For the latest updates and detailed terms and conditions, users may visit the Bybit Pay official page .

This partnership marks a pivotal step in making crypto payments more accessible and operationally viable for businesses worldwide. With SettlePay's global infrastructure and localized know-how, Bybit Pay is now positioned to accelerate adoption across diverse markets enabling merchants to integrate faster, settle easier, and scale with confidence.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitPay / #BybitCard

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About SettlePay

SettlePay is a global Payment Gateway trusted by 300+ businesses worldwide, enabling companies to send and receive crypto and fiat payments through a single, compliant infrastructure fast, secure, and built to scale.

With 150+ payment methods across 50+ countries, SettlePay crafts tailored solutions for the exact needs of network merchants, whether they run an international e-commerce brand, a digital platform, or a next-gen Web3 business.

SettlePay combines deep market expertise with advanced infrastructure to deliver a seamless payment experience from integration to execution. Customers rely on SettlePay solutions for speed, flexibility, transparency, and full regulatory alignment.

Website: https://settlepay.digital/

SOURCE Bybit