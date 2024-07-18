Bybit Partners with Sanctum, First to Launch Cloud (CLOUD) Listing on Spot

DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest web3 platform by trading volume, today announced the listing of CLOUD on its Spot trading platform. This marks Bybit as the first centralized exchange to officially list CLOUD, offering users the opportunity to trade the governance token for Sanctum, a pioneer in next-generation liquid staking infrastructure on the Solana blockchain.

"We are thrilled to welcome CLOUD to the Bybit platform. Bybit is committed to providing our users with access to the most promising and innovative projects in the industry. Sanctum's groundbreaking work in liquid staking is a testament to the potential of DeFi, and we believe that CLOUD will be a valuable addition to our spot trading offerings," added Emily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit.

Following Bybit's lead, other exchanges like Gate, Kraken, and Bitget have also announced they will list CLOUD.

Cloud Deposits Begin Today

Deposits for CLOUD open today, July 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM UTC, followed by official listing at 3:30 PM UTC. Withdrawals will be enabled starting July 19, 2024, at 10:00 AM UTC. Deposits and withdrawals will be facilitated through the Solana network. Additionally, users can leverage Bybit's powerful Spot Grid Bots for automated CLOUD trading strategies upon listing.

Empowering Sanctum's Liquid Staking Ecosystem

CLOUD serves as the governance token for Sanctum, granting holders the power to shape the platform's future by participating in key decision-making processes. Sanctum stands at the forefront of developing innovative liquid staking solutions on Solana. To date, Sanctum's infrastructure has processed over $1.8 billion in LST swap volume.

Web3 Livestream Coming Up to Discuss Future Innovations

Bybit's listing of CLOUD underscores its commitment to providing users with access to cutting-edge projects within the evolving DeFi landscape. This aligns with Bybit's upcoming collaboration with Bybit Web3 team, where a livestream on July 31st will delve into the three major growth sectors bridging Web2 and Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

