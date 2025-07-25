Bybit Partners with Crypto Tax Calculator to Simplify Crypto Tax Compliance for Users

DUBAI, UAE, July 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Crypto Tax Calculator (CTC) , a global leader in crypto tax reporting. This collaboration makes CTC the fourth official tax partner for Bybit users alongside Koinly, Cryptact, and KoinX, providing global users with seamless access to comprehensive, compliant, and reliable solutions for all their tax reporting needs.

Through this partnership, Bybit users gain access to CTC's industry-leading tax calculation platform, which supports over 3,500 integrations and serves more than 100 jurisdictions worldwide. The platform is already fully integrated with Bybit's API, enabling streamlined automated tax report generation directly from their Bybit wallet's metadata.

Exclusive for Bybit users, new CTC customers will receive 30% off their first year subscription, making tax reporting compliance a breeze.

CTC's platform is designed to handle the full spectrum of crypto activities, from traditional exchange trading to complex on-chain transactions, including DeFi protocols and NFT transactions. The platform generates accountant-endorsed reports that meet the compliance requirements of tax authorities across 100+ countries. The platform is rated 4.8/5 on Trustpilot.

Key features of the CTC platform:

Multi-jurisdiction support : Tax reports compliant with regulations in over 100 countries

: Tax reports compliant with regulations in over 100 countries Comprehensive integration : Support for 3,500+ platforms and protocols

: Support for 3,500+ platforms and protocols Advanced transaction handling : Coverage of exchange trading, DeFi, staking, NFTs, and more

: Coverage of exchange trading, DeFi, staking, NFTs, and more Professional-grade reporting: CPA-endorsed tax reports suitable for tax filing

CTC's integration with Bybit has been refined through collaboration with Bybit's engineering team to ensure optimal performance and accuracy. Users can access their Bybit transaction data through both API connection and CSV file upload, providing flexibility in how they manage their tax reporting workflow.

As crypto adoption accelerates globally, asset holders face increasingly complex tax compliance challenges. Manual calculations risk costly errors and regulatory scrutiny, while traders must accurately track gains, losses, and obligations across hundreds of transactions spanning multiple platforms and blockchain networks. This partnership provides Bybit users with institutional-grade tax reporting tools that ensure compliance while freeing traders to focus on trading rather than wrestling with spreadsheets during tax season.

To access the CTC platform on Bybit, users may log in to their Bybit account and visit the official tax partner page on Bybit .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

About Crypto Tax Calculator

Crypto Tax Calculator is a global tax reporting platform for crypto investors. Built by a team of finance and web3 professionals, Crypto Tax Calculator helps individuals, accountants, and businesses generate accurate, compliant tax reports across DeFi, NFTs, centralized exchanges, and multi-chain wallets.

Learn more at cryptotaxcalculator.io

Media contact: [email protected]

