DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a 30,000 USDT prize pool to reward new Bybit P2P users for their patience. The Buy, Win and Hold airdrop will benefit at least 3,000 newcomers who can hold on to their crypto purchases during the campaign period.

Campaign period: Oct. 29 - Nov. 29., 2024

Bybit P2P Rewards HODLers with 30,000 USDT Prize Pool

How to participate:

Eligible new users of Bybit P2P may register at the event page During the campaign, complete a first deposit of 100 USDT or more on Bybit P2P Trade any amount on Spot The user shall maintain their holding until the end of the event to qualify for rewards up to 10 USDT per user

The simple tasks to honor crypto's time-honored HODL tradition takes minimum effort, a short holding period, and requires a small amount of capital for traders in their discovery stage of P2P trading.

"Bybit P2P has something to offer for traders of all levels, and it is well placed to support novice traders starting on a blank slate. Our goal is to deliver an intuitive platform offering ample rewards schemes, marketing support and a large P2P community, and all the essential tools our users need to bootstrap their decentralized wealth-building in P2P," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

Bybit P2P provides a user-friendly peer-to-peer trading solution, allowing users to buy and sell directly at mutually agreed prices. With an ultra-fast matching engine, support for over 60 currencies and 300 payment methods at zero fees, Bybit's P2P platform ensures seamless transactions between makers and takers. By lowering the barriers to entry into the digital assets marketplace, P2P on Bybit offers greater access and promotes financial inclusion for everyday crypto users regardless of capital amount.

Find out more about the event and eligibility at Bybit P2P .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit