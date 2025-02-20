DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce 10,000 USDT in bonuses for P2P traders looking to up their games in 2025 in the Bybit P2P Block Trade Giveaway. The event starts today until Mar. 28, 2025 and offers three winning tracks for block traders and merchants to unlock the total prize pool. From Feb. 17 to 21, 2025, Bybit P2P has also been hosting interactive AMAs across regions, helping interested users get ahead of the curve with Bybit P2P's features, bonus schemes, and the latest trends in P2P.

Bybit P2P Block Trade Refreshes 2025 Rewards with AMAs

Throughout the week of Feb. 17, a series of virtual AMA workshops has offered an in-depth look into P2P trading, market and product insights, and local offers and platform highlights. During the interactive AMAs, users get to learn more about how to make the most of Bybit P2P's benefits and standout features, as well as the opportunity to win up to 60 USDT for eligible live participants. The next one is scheduled for 10:00PM UTC on Feb. 20, 2025 for the LATAM community on Youtube.

Bybit P2P block trading allows two parties to privately buy or sell larger amounts of digital assets on Bybit's ultra user-friendly interface. Leveraging Bybit's robust platform function and matching engine, the service spares users the need to place regular orders, reducing slippage risks and often comes with lower fees. Exclusive on Bybit P2P, eligible users may sign up for the event to qualify for one of the three prize pools on a first-come, first serve basis from now until Mar. 28, 2025:

New Users Exclusive: First-time block traders may share in a 3,500 USDT prize pool. With a 175 USDT bonus for the lucky winners, the potential rewards spells an auspicious start of their block trading journey. For All Users: The first 35 users to execute a block trading order at at least 20,000 USDT will receive a 100 USDT bonus. Block merchants are not eligible for this perk. Block Merchants Exclusive: Another 150 USDT bonus is reserved for each of the first 20 block merchants who fulfil at least 50,000 USDT in trading volume.

"Stakes can be high in a dynamic market and a maturing P2P ecosystem, and Bybit is here to support our customers, no matter their ticket size. We want to craft a trading experience that is both rewarding and frictionless for our P2P traders," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

Bybit offers an open marketplace ripe with earning opportunities and potential rewards for users holding diverse crypto assets. With competitive trading limits from 10,000 to 200,000 USDT in a single order, Bybit P2P Block Trade is a trusted avenue, effectively bridging a gap in the market for users leveling up their P2P trading strategies. Users may find out more about the entry requirements for Bybit P2P Block Trading, and stay tuned to Bybit's official channels for details about the upcoming AMAs.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit