Bybit Launches IPO Express, Becoming One of First Centralized Crypto Exchanges to Offer Tokenized IPO Access, Starting With SpaceX

DUBAI, UAE, June 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of Bybit IPO Express, becoming one of the first centralized crypto exchanges globally to offer tokenized IPO (initial public offerings) at the offering price. Powered by Payward Services' xStocks, eligible retail investors worldwide can now participate in blockbuster IPO projects by subscribing to tokenized representations of publicly traded equities, starting with SpaceX as the inaugural offering.

The launch marks a fundamental step in the convergence of traditional capital markets and crypto-native infrastructure, as exchanges increasingly compete to expand beyond digital asset trading into broader financial services. Bybit's IPO Express is designed to provide users with streamlined access to primary market opportunities that have historically been concentrated among institutional investors, private banking clients, and select brokerage networks.

Dissolving the IPO Access Gap

Participation in high-profile IPOs has traditionally been limited by geography, brokerage relationships, allocation requirements, and institutional demand dynamics. Retail investors in many regions often gain access only after public listing, when early allocations and price discovery have already taken place.

By bringing broader investor interest, liquidity, and the underlying assets onchain, compliant tokenization solutions by xStocks enable IPO access at scale for millions of investors worldwide through global platforms like Bybit. xStocks's tokenized IPO access complements its popular tokenized equities offerings which cover listed shares trading on secondary markets. Through xStocks' regulated blockchain-agnostic framework built for onchain interoperability, holders of tokenized listed stocks can access extended trading hours, DeFi composability and flexibility, and crypto-native settlement.

For Bybit customers, it is the first time cryptocurrency exchange users can purchase shares at IPO pricing outside of the competitive secondary market. No longer bound by geographic limitations, without the hassle of traditional brokerage account opening and maintenance, eligible users can participate in IPO subscriptions directly through their Bybit account without opening traditional brokerage accounts or navigating fragmented cross-border financial infrastructure.

SpaceX (SPCX) IPO Offering Timeline on Bybit IPO Express

SpaceX will be the first major IPO available for eligible users through the Bybit IPO Express framework. The timeline is as follows for eligible Bybit users:

Registration Period (June 7 to 11, 2026): Prior to the IPO, eligible users may indicate their non-binding interests by registering on Bybit IPO Express and review SpaceX's offering details.

Prior to the IPO, eligible users may indicate their non-binding interests by registering on Bybit IPO Express and review SpaceX's offering details. Subscription Window (June 7 to 11, 2026): Eligible users can submit subscription requests within the announced IPO price range. Funds are committed until allocation.

Eligible users can submit subscription requests within the announced IPO price range. Funds are committed until allocation. Allocation (June 11 to 12, 2026): SpaceX token will be distributed to Bybit users' accounts, and allocations are calculated pro-rata to total subscription demand. Unused funds will be refunded automatically.

SpaceX will be distributed to Bybit users' accounts, and allocations are calculated pro-rata to total subscription demand. Unused funds will be refunded automatically. Bybit Spot Listing (June 12, 2026): Tokenized SpaceX shares become available for trading on Bybit Spot.

"Bybit has always pushed the boundaries of what a financial platform can offer, and being one of the first two centralized exchanges to bring compliant tokenized SpaceX IPO access at the offering price is exactly the kind of milestone that defines our next chapter," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit.

"For decades, the most exciting moments in capital markets were reserved for institutions and the well-connected investors. Through our partnership with xStocks, Bybit customers around the world can now invest directly in US-listed IPOs alongside their crypto assets, on equal footing with institutional investors. This is what building a New Financial Platform means: bridging the best of traditional finance and crypto into one seamless experience, genuinely accessible to everyone."

The product launch also reflects the broader momentum behind tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), a sector increasingly viewed by both crypto-native firms and traditional financial institutions as a long-term growth area for blockchain adoption.

About SpaceX IPO and xStocks IPO Access

The xStocks IPO framework maintains institutional-grade compliance standards. On the public listing day, allocations are finalized and IPO shares are tokenized, backed 1:1 by real equity held in regulated broker-dealer custody.

For details of participation rules, eligibility requirements, detailed timelines and subscription limits, users may visit: Introducing SpaceX - The First IPO on Bybit IPO Express

IPO-related assets may experience significant price volatility after listing. Users should carefully assess all associated risks before participating. Listings may also be adjusted, delayed, or canceled due to market or regulatory conditions.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit