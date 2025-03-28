Bybit Launches ‘Foolproof Fortune’ Event with 100,000 USDT Prize Pool and a Chance to Win a Luxury Watch

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is turning up the excitement this April with the launch of Foolproof Fortune — a playful, high-stakes event where strategy meets spontaneity. Running from March 28 to April 10, 2025, the campaign offers participants the chance to win a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT, unlock exclusive mystery boxes, and even walk away with a brand-new luxury Rolex.

In the spirit of April Fools', Foolproof Fortune pits calculated stability against bold volatility in a head-to-head community vote. Participants are invited to choose between two teams:

Team Strategic Reserve , featuring crypto heavyweights BTC, ETH , SOL, ADA, and XRP ;

Votes are earned by completing a series of tasks throughout the event, with each vote contributing to a team's total tally. Participants may support a single team or split their votes between both — the team with the most votes at the end will claim up to 80,000 USDT from the prize pool, while the runner-up will receive up to 20,000 USDT.

Adding to the thrill, users can also unlock mystery boxes packed with surprise rewards — collectively worth up to 100,000 USDT. Each completed task brings a new opportunity to open these boxes, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"This campaign playfully reflects the contrasting strategies in the crypto world — some traders embrace resilience, while others thrive on volatility," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "Foolproof Fortune celebrates both mindsets, ensuring our users enjoy the rewards no matter their approach."

The results of Foolproof Fortune will be announced on April 10, 2025.

