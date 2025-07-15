Bybit Launches “Fiat-to-Crypto Weekly Frenzy” with 20,000 USDT Weekly Prize Pool for New Users

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announces the launch of its exclusive Fiat-to-Crypto Weekly Frenzy , a promotional event designed to welcome and reward new users exploring the crypto ecosystem. Running now until September 30, 2025, the campaign offers participants the chance to win a share of 20,000 USDT every week by completing simple trading and deposit tasks.

Bybit's Peer-to-Peer (P2P) platform enables users to access over 300 cryptocurrencies using their local fiat currency, delivering fast, secure, and hassle-free transactions. From leading digital assets such as USDT, BTC, and ETH, to trending altcoins like DOGE and LAYER, Bybit P2P is designed to make crypto accessible to a wider global audience.

How the Event Works:

Sign Up and Verify: New users register for a Bybit account and complete identity verification.

New users register for a Bybit account and complete identity verification. Complete Tasks: Participants visit the Rewards Hub to complete simple deposit and spot trading activities, earning bonuses and lucky draw tickets.

Participants visit the Rewards Hub to complete simple deposit and spot trading activities, earning bonuses and lucky draw tickets. Join Weekly Draws: Each ticket serves as an entry for a chance to win a share of the weekly 20,000 USDT prize pool.

The goal of the Fiat-to-Crypto Weekly Frenzy is to create an exciting and rewarding experience for users who are new to the crypto space. Bybit explains that Bybit P2P simplifies the process of converting fiat to crypto and provides valuable incentives, encouraging users to explore digital assets safely and efficiently.

For more information or to register for the event, users may visit the Fiat-to-Crypto Weekly Frenzy event page .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

