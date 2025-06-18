ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit Kazakhstan , the authorized entity of Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has officially launched a fiat deposit and withdrawal channel in partnership with Bank CenterCredit, one of the country's leading financial institutions. This initiative marks a major step in building a secure and regulated crypto-fiat channel tailored for local users.

Bybit Kazakhstan and Bank CenterCredit Launch Direct Fiat Channel to Boost Local Crypto Accessibility

The partnership enables users of Bybit Kazakhstan to deposit and withdraw fiat funds in Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) directly through their bank accounts at Bank CenterCredit, providing a smoother on-ramp and off-ramp to the crypto market via both Bybit Kazakhstan and Bank CenterCredit platforms. The integration was designed to ensure speed, transparency, and full compliance with local regulations.

A Partnership Built for Growth

This collaboration between Bybit Kazakhstan and Bank CenterCredit (BCC) is founded on a shared commitment to advancing digital finance in Kazakhstan. BCC's track record in fintech innovation and strong position within the local banking ecosystem make it an ideal partner for expanding Bybit's local service offering.

Michelle D., Head of Regulated Regions at Bybit, stated: "Our aim is to make digital asset access as straightforward and secure as possible for users in Kazakhstan. Partnering with Bank CenterCredit allows us to bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto, while operating within a fully regulated framework. This is a meaningful step in supporting Kazakhstan's growing interest in blockchain technology."

Regulated, Local, and User-First

The new fiat channel further positions Bybit Kazakhstan as a key player in the region's evolving fintech landscape. With AFSA licensing in place and local partnerships strengthening, the platform is focused on delivering products that are not only globally competitive but also tailored to the needs of Kazakhstani users.

This launch follows the recent rollout of Bybit Kazakhstan's local platform, signaling the company's long-term commitment to building within the region.

The fiat channel is now live, and users can access it through their Bybit Kazakhstan and Bank CenterCredit accounts. Additional local features and payment integrations are in development, with further announcements expected in the near future.

To explore the regulated offerings by Bybit Kazakhstan, licensed under the financial regulator Astana Financial Services Authority, users may explore Bybit.kz .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About Bybit Kazakhstan

Bybit Kazakhstan is authorised firm by the financial regulator of the AIFC, AFSA, to conduct the Regulated Activity of Operating a Digital Asset Trading Facility, Providing Custody, Dealing in Investments as Principal, Dealing in Investments as Agent and Managing Investments in relation to Digital Assets under Licence Number AFSA-A-LA-2024-0027. Status of the licence and its validity may be verified at the AFSA website (www.afsa.kz).

This financial promotion is offered to all types of clients: retail, accredited and professional investors. Please note that investment in digital assets involves the risk of the possibility of partial and/ or full loss of investment capital.

