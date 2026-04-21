DUBAI, UAE, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced Premier Loans, an institutional-grade capital solutions product featuring multi-asset collateralization, customizable financing terms, and credit facilities commencing at 300,000 USDT with no predetermined ceiling. Starting April 20, 2026, the new product enables sophisticated market participants to access capital at scale through a streamlined credit assessment and deployment framework.

Bybit Introduces Premier Loans, Democratizing Enterprise-Grade Capital Solutions

Bybit Premier Loans advances institutional-grade lending infrastructure within established digital asset markets. Built for institutional clients and high-volume traders, Bybit integrates institutional-caliber terms with transparency and clarity, allowing users to significantly expand their capital deployment in a streamlined process.

Fast Capital on Demand for Trading Pros

Blending flexibility and premier terms, Bybit Premier Loans serve high-net-worth traders and institutional clients with substantial capital requirements:

Expansive Collateral Coverage: Multi-asset support across major digital asset classes

Multi-asset support across major classes Customizable Tenor Structures: Loan duration parameters aligned with diverse market strategies

Loan duration parameters aligned with diverse market strategies Scalable Borrowing Capacity: Facility sizes start at 300,000 USDT, with borrowing limits determined through platform assessment

Facility sizes start at 300,000 USDT, with borrowing limits determined through platform assessment Rate Optimization: Market participants submit targeted APR parameters and receive competitively benchmarked terms, effectively negotiating a mutually beneficial rate

Market participants submit targeted APR parameters and receive competitively benchmarked terms, effectively negotiating a mutually beneficial rate Expedited Loan Disbursement: Real-time fund transfer upon collateral confirmation and documentation completion

"Bybit Premier Loans exemplify our commitment to advancing institutional infrastructure within digital asset markets," said Yoyee Wang, Head of Institutional and Enterprise Business at Bybit. "By engineering a platform that combines significant borrowing capacity with granular term customization and competitive pricing mechanisms, Bybit empowers sophisticated market participants to execute complex strategies with the capital flexibility they require at institutional scale."

Digital assets are increasingly integrated into diversified portfolios in capital markets, and demands are on the rise for advanced financing infrastructure at scale. Bybit remains committed to engineering institutional-grade capital solutions and expanding access to sophisticated financial primitives for its global trading community.

Terms and conditions apply. Applications are subject to approval. For details on eligibility and enrollment, users may visit: https://bybit.com/zh-MY/trade/spot/premier-loan

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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