Bybit Announces Transition to Single-Counted Open Interest Reporting to Enhance Market Transparency

DUBAI, UAE, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced an update to its Open Interest (OI) calculation methodology, effective June 11, 2026. The exchange will transition from bilateral (dual-sided) OI counting to unilateral (single-counted) OI measurement. The move aligns Bybit's reporting framework with methodologies commonly adopted across global derivatives markets.

While displayed OI figures are expected to appear lower due solely to the updated counting methodology, this reflects a shift in calculation methods only. Traders' actual positions, position limits, margin requirements, profit and loss calculations, and risk exposure remain unaffected.

The update is designed to enhance transparency and improve comparability across derivatives platforms. It gives traders and analysts a more accurate representation of actual market positioning and enables better comparability across crypto derivatives platforms.

How It Works

When a trader has both long and short positions open simultaneously for the same amount of assets, bilateral measurement counts both the long and the short sides separately.

Under the new unilateral methodology, the entire position is counted only once. This may cause the displayed OI figure to drop by approximately 50%, since the same market activity will be counted once instead of twice.

Position limits are calculated as OI multiplied by rate. Because unilateral OI becomes approximately 50% of the previous bilateral value, the system will double the applicable rate for each contract. This ensures traders' actual position limits on Bybit remain unchanged.

Platform and API Updates

Effective June 11, 2026, the following sections on Bybit will adopt the updated OI displays: the Markets page (OI charts for Perpetuals, Futures, and Options), the Trading page (OI indicator), Contract detail and Open Interest pages, and the in-app candle lines and data panel.

Developers and institutional users accessing OI data via API will have access to two new fields:

singleOpenInterest (unilateral open interest value)

singleOpenInterestValue (unilateral open interest in USD).

API users and platform integrators should update their systems accordingly before the effective date.

To read more about the update, illustrations of the new calculation method, and guidance on API adjustments, users may visit: Update to Open Interest (OI) Data Calculation Method

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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SOURCE Bybit