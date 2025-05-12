Bybit Introduces BOB to P2P: Bolivian Traders Can Now Buy, Sell in Local Currency and Earn Commissions

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has expanded its peer-to-peer (P2P) platform to support the Bolivian Bolíviano (BOB), enabling users in Bolivia to buy and sell crypto with their national currency for the first time on the platform.

Bybit Brings BOB to P2P — Bolivian Traders Can Now Buy, Sell, and Earn in Local Currency

In addition to enhancing local access to digital assets, Bybit is launching a new merchant program that invites users to list BOB trading ads and earn generous bi-weekly commissions. High-performing merchants can earn up to 400 USDT every two weeks, with added incentives for those listing in multiple fiat currencies.

"Expanding our P2P platform to include BOB is a reflection of our dedication to financial inclusion and local empowerment," said Mazurka Zeng, Head of Fiat at Bybit. "We're proud to offer Bolivian users more ways to access crypto markets while also opening the door to new opportunities".

Bybit P2P merchants receive tailored support, including 1-to-1 customer service and faster appeal resolutions. To qualify for rewards, merchants must maintain active listings for a specified number of hours each week and meet trading volume and order count targets. Performance is reviewed every two weeks, and rewards are distributed through the Rewards Hub.

This launch represents another step in Bybit's ongoing commitment to bring crypto access and earning potential to communities around the world through localized, user-friendly P2P services.

Bybit is actively expanding in the LATAM market and has seen a consistent rise in user requests from Bolivia to support the Boliviano (BOB) on its P2P platform. As crypto adoption continues to grow across the region, adding BOB would enhance accessibility for local users and empower them to engage more easily with the digital asset economy.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit