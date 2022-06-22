BYBIT FINTECH LIMITED, File No. 2021-21

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Bybit Fintech Limited.

A copy of the Order dated June 22, 2022, Settlement Agreement dated June 9, 2022 and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated June 22, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

