Bybit Expands Trading Horizons with Solana Options

DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is proud to announce the introduction of Solana (SOL) options to its lightning-fast platform. Bybit is now one of only two venues to offer this product.

This new addition expands Bybit's options, which already include Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Starting today, traders can explore an array of new strategies with SOL options, enhancing their trading experience and potential for profitability.

SOL options on Bybit opens the door to innovative trading strategies. Whether it's generating income through covered calls on SOL holdings or employing protective puts to safeguard investments, the possibilities are now broader than ever.

Bybit's Solana options come with specific features designed to empower traders, including seamless trading within Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA). Bybit is also home to a highly liquid SOL-perpetual, ensuring the lowest possible hedging costs.

"As one of only two current venues offering SOL options, we anticipate the market potential for SOL options to reach half of ETH options volume, mirroring the distribution seen in perpetual contracts," said Hao Yang, head of financial products at Bybit. "The USDC-settled SOL options aim to meet the needs of SOL spot holders looking to hedge their exposure, as well as those seeking novel ways to trade and manage risk across assets."

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

