DUBAI, UAE, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the integration of xStocks into its Dual Asset product, becoming the first centralized exchange to offer xStocks as underlying assets for a structured yield product of its kind.

Bybit Expands Fixed-Return Dual Asset Product Beyond Crypto With xStocks

The six tokens track publicly traded companies spanning aerospace, technology, and financial services, including tokenized versions of shares in SpaceX, NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, Coinbase, and Amazon, all by xStocks. The selection reflects a mix of companies at the center of current market attention, from AI and semiconductor demand to cloud computing, digital asset infrastructure, and space technology.

Adopting the classic Dual Asset mechanism, Bybit's xStocks Dual Asset allows users to select an xStock pair, target price, and investment period to pursue yield based on their view of the underlying stock's price movement. Supported investment periods are 8 hours, 1 day, and 7 days, with subscription amounts ranging from 30 to 200,000 USDT per order.

As tokenized real-world assets continue to gain momentum across the industry, Bybit is expanding Dual Asset beyond crypto, bringing tokenized U.S. stocks into one of its most popular structured investment products. The move reflects the accelerating convergence between traditional finance and blockchain-based markets, as tokenization brings real-world assets on-chain and creates new avenues for investors to interact with them through familiar crypto-native mechanisms.

The addition to Bybit Dual Asset introduces new use cases of xStocks on Bybit, including earning yield while awaiting a preferred entry or exit price on a tokenized stock position, and building exposure to selected equities through a structured, time-bound product rather than direct spot purchase.

"Dual Asset has been one of the ways our users turn market conviction into yield. Extending that same mechanism to tokenized equities reflects where investor interest is heading, as crypto-native audiences look to engage with sectors across AI, tech, and space exploration, through tools they already understand," said Jerry Li, Head of Earn and Wealth Management at Bybit.

Dual Asset is a non-principal-protected investment product offering expected fixed returns upon successful subscription. Users select an asset pair, investment period, and target price based on their market view and risk appetite, with the final settlement asset determined by price movement against the target price at settlement.

Dual Asset has already demonstrated strong adoption as one of Bybit's flagship structured products. Now with the addition of xStocks and growing interest in tokenized real-world assets, more crypto users are seeking new ways to monetize their market views on tokenized stocks.

Dual Asset with xStocks underlying assets is now available on the Bybit platform. Additional details on supported products, eligibility, and mechanics are available through Bybit's official channels.

Terms and conditions apply and users should read the Risk Factors for this product. For more details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: Dual Asset, now with xStocks: Turn market views into yield

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

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