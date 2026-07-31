Bybit Dual Asset Now Upgraded with New Simulator and Expanded VIP Access

DUBAI, UAE, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce new upgrades to Bybit Dual Asset, introducing a newly added simulator, a simplified interface and expanded access to VIP-tier products for all users.

Bybit Dual Asset is a short-term, non-principal-protected structured investment product with built-in yield. It allows users to set a target price to buy or sell crypto at a preferred rate. Regardless of whether the target price is reached at settlement, participating users earn APR rewards on their principal, combining price flexibility with a competitive yield for Bybit traders.

Dual Asset, Multiple Benefits

The upgrade introduces an ultra user-friendly simulator, allowing users to preview potential outcomes before placing an order. Within the simulator, users can select a preferred token from a searchable list, enter a custom investment amount, choose from available durations and view both settlement scenarios side by side in a single, clear illustration. A "Match My Assets" filter also surfaces coins based on a user's current holdings, streamlining product selection. To access the simulator, traders can switch on "Beginner Mode" by navigating to "Choose Product Plan".

In addition, the Dual Asset interface has been redesigned for a simpler, more intuitive experience, reducing the steps required to compare terms and place an order.

As part of the upgrade, VIP-exclusive Dual Asset products with enhanced APR rates will be unlocked for all Bybit users every Friday, during which weekly window no VIP membership is required. This further broadens access to enhanced-rate products that were previously reserved for top-tier accounts.

The new and improved Bybit Dual Asset retains all the most loved features about the product while introducing exclusive benefits:

Competitive yield : when the target trade is executed, users settle at the preset price while also earning additional APR rewards.

: when the target trade is executed, users settle at the preset price while also earning additional APR rewards. Better pricing : compared with direct trading, users can buy at a lower price or sell at a higher price once the target price is reached.

: compared with direct trading, users can buy at a lower price or sell at a higher price once the target price is reached. Inclusive access : VIP-tier products with enhanced rates now are available to all users every Friday, extending VIP benefits to the broader Bybit community.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on potential restrictions and eligibility, users may visit: Bybit Dual Asset -- Revamped for a Better Experience and Bybit Dual Asset.

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform

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