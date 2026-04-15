DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the latest edition of its flagship Daily Treasure Hunt, an ever-green incentive program for the disciplined trader. Built for traders and crypto enthusiasts who trade consistently, the event offers a chance for them to be rewarded with exciting prizes and bonus rewards.

Momentum Forward: Where Every Action Counts

Bybit Daily Treasure Hunt: Turning Everyday Trading Activities into Real Rewards

By staying active on the platform, completing straightforward tasks, and collecting points, traders can turn every step into their trading journey into real rewards. Whether through daily trading, exploring new features, or participating in limited-time missions, every action brings participants closer to maximizing their rewards.

The event offers exciting perks at every level, including Boost Coupons, Bybit VIP Trial Passes, and airdrop rewards up to 100 USDT.

Participants can earn points by accomplishing qualified tasks:

Daily Trading Tasks: Start trading with as little as 10 USDT to earn points, with bonus points for consecutive trading days

Start trading with as little as 10 USDT to earn points, with bonus points for consecutive trading days Engagement Tasks: Explore Bybit's latest products and features to accumulate points

Explore Bybit's latest products and features to accumulate points Limited-Time Missions: Complete special tasks featuring new Bybit products for accelerated point accumulation

Complete special tasks featuring new Bybit products for accelerated point accumulation Generous Scratch Cards: Use 50 points per scratch with 1,000,000 cards available, including the opportunity to win up to 1,000 USDT from a single card on a first-come, first-served basis

Daily Treasure Hunt invites traders to strategize for maximum points, get rewarded for building healthy trading momentum, and enrich their trading experience on Bybit.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: Daily Treasure Hunt: Small steps daily, giant leaps forward!

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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