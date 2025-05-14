Bybit Crypto Insights: Timing ETH's Bull Run

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has recently released a weekly crypto derivatives analytics report in collaboration with Block Scholes, followed by an exclusive insights report with the spotlight on ETH' great comeback.

With investors flocking to ETH following the Pectra upgrade, the research shed light on what every trader is asking: will the ETH rally last? Leading the race since May 7, ETH has been a tour de force with wild gains dwarfing that of BTC's.

ETH/BTC ratio since ETH’s 20% surge on May 7, 2025. Source: Bybit Source: Bybit x Block Scholes Weekly Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report

Key Highlights:

It wasn't just Pectra: The new insights report by Bybit, published on Tuesday, attributed ETH 's "landmark surge" to drivers beyond the Pectra upgrade. A deep dive into underlying factors that built momentum for ETH 's breakout moment. Macroeconomic developments including signs of relief in the tariffs debacles created conditions for the broader markets to recover, while over $500 million in ETH short liquidations had an immediate and positive effect on its price performance.



The report also mapped out a change in leadership direction and Vitalik Buterin's new vision for Ethereum , which include a package of reforms to streamline processes and boost efficiency and flexibility. With transition plans for existing projects, the leadership set out to build a more durable and scalable Ethereum blockchain with up to 100x throughput.

ETH Outperformed BTC: In last week's Bybit and Block Scholes report, ETH 's new high of single-day gain since 2021 outshone the top rest of the top ten cryptocurrencies . With the spike in implied volatility for short term tenors and ETH 's inverted term structure, crypto 's No. 2 currency won over derivatives traders placed $60 million more in calls than puts for ETH on May 8, 2025 , in contrast to BTC's muted structure.



ETH stood out in the rally across almost all indicators, radiating positivity from funding rates to the close to 10% put/call skew towards calls in the first week of May, a world apart from its 20% skew on the puts side only a month ago.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk /#BybitResearch

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit