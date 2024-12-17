DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, successfully wrapped up its participation in the Global Blockchain Show 2024, held in Dubai on Dec. 12-13. The two-day conference united blockchain leaders, researchers, and Web3 innovators for over 90 hours of keynotes, panels, and fireside chats, offering fresh insights into the rapidly evolving digital assets ecosystem.

Bybit Concludes a Stellar Presence at Global Blockchain Show 2024: Pioneering Innovation for 2025

Michelle Daura, Head of the Wealth Business Unit, represented Bybit in the panel "Global Exchanges: The Backbone of Crypto Innovation", where she discussed the critical role exchanges play in ensuring security, scalability, and accessibility as crypto adoption rate continues to rise. Moderated by Walkin Founder Mia Soarez, the session featured insights from women in leadership from the crypto world including Michelle Daura, and Carmen Tan, Chief Communication Officer at CoinW.

"Bybit is proud to have been part of such a transformative event. Sharing insights alongside the best minds in the industry helps shape the future of blockchain and Web3," said Daura. "As we look ahead to 2025, Bybit is dedicated to driving innovation and empowering the next wave of crypto users."

Michelle Daura shared Bybit's vision for empowering crypto innovation and adoption as a leading exchange serving close to 60 million users worldwide. The event amplified impactful voices in the space, attracting thousands of attendees and over 300 speakers. Keynotes and discussions covered topics like decentralized AI, sustainable DApps, and blockchain cryptography. A diversity of panels explored strategies to boost adoption of decentralized finance and infrastructure networks.

Bybit's strong presence at the Global Blockchain Show 2024 highlighted its leadership in the crypto space and its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and decentralized digital economy. With its homebase in Dubai, Bybit is committed to building a sustainable crypto and blockchain ecosystem in the UAE through community engagements and collaborative innovation.

With exciting developments on the horizon, Bybit continues to position itself as a driving force in blockchain innovation.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume with 50 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

