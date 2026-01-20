Bybit Concludes #7UpBybit Anniversary Campaign With 1.3 Million Participants

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, successfully concluded its #7UpBybit anniversary campaign , marking a major milestone in the platform's seventh year of global operations. The campaign attracted more than 1.3 million participants worldwide, reflecting the strength and scale of Bybit's global trading community of over 80 million users.

Launched as part of Bybit's seventh anniversary celebrations, #7UpBybit was conceived as a community-first initiative designed to give back to users while celebrating the platform's journey of growth, innovation, and resilience. Spanning the holiday season into the new year, the campaign combined seasonal activities, competitive leaderboards, and guaranteed rewards, enabling users to participate across multiple stages and achievement tracks.

In total, $2.5 million in rewards was distributed globally throughout the campaign. Of this amount, $945,000 was awarded through the TMGP Finals, $730,000 was allocated to Seasonal Prize Pools tied to user progression and engagement, and $825,000 was distributed via Lucky Draw Rewards, ensuring broad participation and inclusivity across regions.

The conclusion of #7UpBybit coincides with a landmark period for Bybit as it reflects on seven years of platform development and community building. Over this time, Bybit has grown into a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem supporting on-chain and off-chain trading, expanding product offerings, and advancing regulatory alignment across key markets. The anniversary campaign mirrored this evolution by uniting a diverse international community and highlighting the platform's ability to execute large-scale, multi-phase initiatives with sustained engagement.

Reflecting the spirit behind the campaign, Bybit's growth has been guided by continuous dialogue with its users and a commitment to building a transparent, user-focused platform. The #7UpBybit campaign served as a tangible expression of that philosophy – celebrating not just a milestone year, but the collective journey shared with its global community.

The successful close of #7UpBybit capped Bybit's seventh anniversary with measurable participation, global reach, and a clear emphasis on rewarding long-term user involvement, reinforcing its position as a leading global crypto platform entering its next phase of growth.

