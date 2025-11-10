Bybit Collaborates with Taxbit to Ensure Seamless Financial Compliance for Global and EU Users

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced its collaboration with Taxbit , a leading provider of digital asset tax and accounting solutions, to enhance its global tax compliance capabilities under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and the EU's DAC8 directive.

This partnership reflects Bybit's ongoing efforts to build a compliance-driven and user-friendly trading environment as global tax regulations evolve. Through Taxbit's industry-leading infrastructure, Bybit will enable automated CARF-compliant tax information reporting related to its users -- including entities under Bybit EU and Bybit Global -- ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements across more than 70 jurisdictions around the globe.

"At Bybit, compliance and transparency are at the heart of how we operate," said Robert MacDonald, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of Bybit. "Partnering with Taxbit allows us to meet new international tax standards while making the process as seamless as possible for our users. This collaboration ensures our community can trade confidently, knowing that we at Bybit take safety and customer compliance seriously."

With this integration, Bybit users will enjoy seamless compliance with global requirements, minimizing manual effort, reducing reporting errors, and providing users confidence to trade with ease. Importantly, users do not need to take any additional steps to enjoy these benefits beyond providing basic onboarding information. Once activated, the process operates in the background, allowing users to focus on trading while remaining compliant.

Bybit has chosen Taxbit to support its CARF and DAC8 rollout, recognizing its strong track record and expertise in crypto tax automation for both institutional and retail clients.

"We're proud to support Bybit on its global CARF journey," said Lindsey Argalas, CEO of Taxbit. "Bybit's proactive approach demonstrates real leadership in making regulatory compliance easy and accessible for digital asset users around the world."

The partnership underscores Bybit's mission to align with international regulatory frameworks while continuing to deliver a trusted, transparent, and innovative trading experience for all users.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

About Taxbit

Taxbit is the premier tax and accounting compliance platform designed by CPAs and tax attorneys to simplify compliance and reporting for digital assets. Taxbit's products are used by some of the largest crypto-asset service providers, payment processors, Fortune 500 enterprises, and government organizations worldwide. Taxbit has issued hundreds of millions of tax forms and processed billions of transactions - representing billions in asset value - through our platform. Certified with SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, and ISO 27001 standards, and backed by over $235 million in funding from top global investors, Taxbit has established itself as a trusted market leader in digital asset compliance.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Bybit