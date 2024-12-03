Bybit Celebrates 6 Transformative Years with Special #Super6Bybit Livestream and Vision for bbSOL

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is celebrating six transformative years with its 6th Anniversary Livestream Event: #Super6Bybit – Game On with bbSOL! This milestone event promises mega rewards while showcasing Bybit's groundbreaking innovations, including the success of its bbSOL token and an interactive campaign featuring a $1,200,000 prize pool .

Since its launch in September 2024, bbSOL has revolutionized liquid staking as the first exchange-backed Liquid Staking Token (LST) on Solana. Developed in partnership with Solana, bbSOL allows users to earn consistent staking rewards while maintaining asset liquidity. Within just two months, bbSOL surpassed $100 million in total locked value, demonstrating its appeal to users seeking flexibility and growth in their digital assets.

The #Super6Bybit campaign further builds on this success, inviting participants to "build, transform, and supercharge" their bbSOL as part of an exciting, interactive experience.

Livestream Event Details

Date: Dec. 10, 2024

Time: 8 a.m. UTC

Host: Kate Panchenko, Bybit Senior BD CIS

The event will feature industry experts from Bybit's team:

Marcus Kok , Bybit Web3 Evangelist

, Bybit Web3 Evangelist Jack Zhou, Bybit User Operations Lead

What to Expect

The livestream will explore the highlights of Bybit's #Super6Bybit campaign and its significance for users. It will also delve into the expanding capabilities of bbSOL, Bybit's innovative liquid staking token, and its pivotal role in enhancing the Bybit ecosystem. Currently available across eight CEX products and Bybit Web3 offerings, including DEX Pro and staking solutions, bbSOL represents a key entry point into the evolving Solana ecosystem.

Exciting Giveaways

Viewers can participate in live giveaways, including:

5,400 USDT in Red Packets: all participants have a chance to get a share.

in Red Packets: all participants have a chance to get a share. 100 USDT in live Q&A rewards: for raising a question in the live chat, participants will have a chance to share a 100 USDT airdrop.

Bybit's Vision

"Bybit's 6th Anniversary marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform access to financial tools and blockchain technology," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "Over the past six years, Bybit has grown into a global leader in cryptocurrency, with over 50 million users benefiting from our cutting-edge innovations. This year's #Super6Bybit campaign underscores our commitment to advancing blockchain technology while rewarding our community with one of the largest prize pools ever."

For participation details and eligibility criteria, visit the official livestream page .

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 50 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, please visit Bybit Web3 .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume with 50 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

