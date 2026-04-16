DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce that Bybit Card has reached a major milestone of 3 million users, marking a significant step forward in its vision of building the new financial platform, one card at a time.

Bybit Card Reaches 3 Million Users as Everyday Spending and Partnerships Drive Global Adoption

Since its launch, Bybit Card has seen strong global adoption as users increasingly incorporate it into their daily spending. The card has grown from zero to 1 million users in under two years, reaching 2 million in a further six months and surpassing 3 million in approximately nine months thereafter. The card is now used across a wide range of categories, including travel, groceries, dining and retail, highlighting its role in everyday financial activity.

At launch, Bybit Card introduced core payment functionality, enabling users to spend crypto and fiat globally across online and offline merchants. The product is designed to be available as both a virtual and physical card, supporting mobile payment solutions such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, with no issuance or annual fees; however, specific features may vary depending on the card program for which users are approved.

As the product has evolved, the Bybit Card now includes key features such as multi-asset support, seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion, and a rewards programme offering 2% to 10% cashback on everyday spending. Additional benefits include targeted campaigns with up to 50% cashback in selected markets, as well as 100% subscription rebates for services like Netflix, Spotify, ChatGPT and Trading View, available for Bybit card Tier 2 and above users, subject to their monthly limits.

More recently, the card has further strengthened its offering through welcome incentives, including rewards on deposits, and 10% cashback on initial spending, designed to support new user adoption and everyday usage.

In parallel, Bybit has expanded the card's ecosystem through partnerships that connect financial services with lifestyle and cultural experiences. In 2025, Bybit Card became the official payment partner for Tomorrowland Brasil, offering cardholders exclusive presale access, cashback on tickets and merchandise, on-site rewards and limited-edition card designs. The partnership has since been extended through 2027.

Building on this, Bybit expanded into global sports through its title partnership with the Stockholm Open from 2026 to 2028, providing cardholders with early ticket access, premium seating opportunities and cashback on event-related spending.

At a regional level, Bybit Card has collaborated with retail and service platforms to support localized adoption. In Georgia, a partnership with City Mall, the country's largest multifunctional shopping center, offered users 50 percent cashback during seasonal campaigns. Additional integrations, including partnerships with key European commerce platforms, further extend the card's reach into everyday transactions and digital marketplaces.

Together, these developments outline a clear timeline in the card's evolution – from initial payment functionality, to rewards and incentives, and more recently to lifestyle partnerships and real-world integrations – positioning Bybit Card as a bridge between digital assets and everyday life.

Looking ahead, Bybit plans to continue expanding its network of partnerships with established Web2 brands across retail, entertainment and digital services, with the aim of delivering more seamless and rewarding payment experiences.

The 3 million user milestone represents an important step in Bybit's wider vision of building a new financial platform that connects users not only to financial services, but also to everyday payments and experiences. Within this ecosystem, Bybit Card plays a key role in bringing digital finance into daily life.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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