DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce a major milestone in the evolution of digital finance, with the issuance of over 1.5 million Bybit Cards worldwide. From now to Apr. 6, 2025, Bybit Card users and successful new users may embark on a celebratory journey with rewards all around.

Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with $150k in Extra Rewards

Bybit Card reached its first million users in Jan., 2025. In less than two months, the crypto-native payment solution provider has issued another half a million cards. Bybit and Mastercard hosted an anniversary event at the Bybit headquarters in Dubai on Mar. 7, celebrating the achievement.

The virtual and physical card on the Mastercard network is shaping up to be one of the most popular fully digital consumer options in the integration of cryptocurrencies into everyday spendings, enhancing convenience and accessibility for users.

To commemorate this achievement, the Bybit Card is introducing a series of enhanced rewards and benefits, including increased cashback opportunities and exclusive discounts.

2 Years in Review

Bybit Card holders can learn about their spending preferences through a customized Bybit Card Wrapped experience, showcasing each user's top spending categories, frequent purchases, and personal spending habits, reflecting two years of seamless transactions, rewards, and cashback perks with Bybit.

Spending Passport: Collect Stamps and Unlock Rewards





Spending $10 in any category leads to opportunities to unlock up to 0.001 BTC in rewards. Users can collect exclusive stamps across various categories such as fashion, transport, dining, and digital goods to increase rewards.

Boosted Cashback: Earn up to 12% Back





An additional 2% cashback on all purchases is available for a limited time, allowing for up to 12% cashback on eligible transactions, enhancing the value of spending.

Exclusive 12% Off in the Bybit Rewards Market





Rewards can be redeemed in the Bybit Rewards Market for 12% off selected items.

In addition, the first 5,000 new users who qualify for the Bybit Card and spend $50 may unlock a $5 bonus.

As the Bybit Card continues to evolve with the crypto community, the focus remains on fostering an innovative platform that supports the dynamic needs of its users. By combining convenience and a rewarding experience with cutting-edge technology, the Bybit Card empowers users to participate in the digital economy, transforming their crypto holdings into practical purchasing power with a few taps and swipes.

Bybit Card holders and new applicants may find out more about the terms and conditions at: Bybit Card - Second Anniversary

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

